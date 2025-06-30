SCARY GOOD: Nike Football Announces New Brand Identity
As the sports world gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the biggest player in the sportswear industry has announced a bold, new brand identity.
On Monday morning, Nike Football unveiled "SCARY GOOD," which introduces the brand's bold approach to breaking boring football and inspiring athletes and fans with the fearless, creative style of play.
SCARY GOOD is more than a marketing campaign; it is a creative manifesto that celebrates the unmistakable style of play of the world's most ferocious attackers — a style that can bring the fun back to football.
This new era of Nike Football aims to do what the brand does best: channeling the elite mentality of the world's greatest footballers to dare the next generation to join in the revival of the creative game.
SCARY GOOD serves as a clarion call for instinctive, attacking football, appealing directly to athletes and fans who want to win (and give their opponents nightmares about another devastating defeat).
As part of the campaign, Nike is airing nine films that pay homage to the horror and satire of late-night television. It will feature players from Nike's star-studded roster. That includes the greatest of all time, young legends in the making, and the sport's foremost barrier breakers.
From spine-chilling flicks and bizarre legal infomercials to late-night psychic readings and nostalgic adult cartoons, SCARY GOOD delivers stories from the pitch in a way that reflects the legacy of Nike Football's historic creativity.
To launch SCARY GOOD, Nike has unveiled a 60-second montage of the best moments from eight individual films, warning viewers of the upcoming reset in the game.
The Nike Football brand anthem is followed July 1 by the campaign's first vignette: Free Psychic Readings with Alexia, starring Spanish attacker Alexia Putellas as a late-night hotline psychic.
"I am proud to stand side by side in a cast made up of the world's most disruptive attackers in a campaign that shows the influence women have over global football," says Putellas.
Also debuting July 1 is Kyller Instinct, a short horror film about a traumatized goalkeeper and a hospital ward full of defenders who have recently faced French attacker Kylian Mbappé.
"This campaign is about reminding the world that the game is still about joy and daring to be different," says Mbappé. "I was deeply influenced by Nike's creative work growing up, and now I am happy to become part of that legacy."
Other athletes in the campaign will include Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Giulia Gwinn, Erling Haaland, Kerolin, Sam Kerr, Cole Palmer, Salma Paralluelo, and Vini Jr.
By obsessing today's game and its culture, Nike is committed to serving and inspiring a global community of football athletes and fans who expect more from the game they love.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the soccer world and beyond.
More Soccer News
Nike turns soccer cleats into sneakers for the Champions League Final.
Lionel Messi debuted the Inter Miami CF third kit and matching adidas sneakers.
Interview: Alejandro Bedoya welcomes the FIFA World Cup to Philadelphia.
Interview: Harry Kane discusses his new Skechers SKX_1.5 Elite boot.