Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" Release Date Quietly Announced

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has kept the WNBA and footwear industry on its toes with her first signature Nike basketball shoe. Clark has debuted over a dozen colorways leading up to the highly anticipated launch date.

Last week, Nike officially announced the first six colorways of the Nike Caitlin 1. The introduction did not include release information for the "Warning Code" colorway. However, the shoe has loaded onto the Nike website and will release alongside the "Caitlin Blue" colorway on launch day.

Release Information

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 1. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Even the most iconic sneakers are sitting on shelves right now, but that will not be the case with the Nike Caitlin 1 dual release on October 1. Both colorways will sell out on release day. Fans who miss the drop can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" colorway. | Nike

Originally referred to as the "Yellow Zest" colorway, the "Warning Code" inverts the "Caitlin Blue" color palette. It's a new perspective defined by yellow shades that evoke a natural warning (similar to the passion and intensity Clark brings to the court).

The silhouette sports a blend of Yellow Zest and Soft Yellow on the upper. The triple-stacked Nike Swoosh logos and Caitlin Clark signature branding pop off the shoe in Racer Blue. Lastly, the Racer Blue outsole completes the design.

Performance Technology

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Caitlin 1 include a responsive Air Zoom Turbo unit paired with a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole. But the biggest innovation is the Nike Opticast upper. It delivers lightweight, locked-in support, with a ripple design (nodding to Clark swishing shots).

Nike does not mention the outsole or traction pattern in any of the promotions. However, we can see the radiating 'C' pattern. Plus, the messages "Shoot More Threes," "From Anywhere," and "It Was Never a Long Shot" appear underfoot.

Nike Caitlin 1 Colorways

Caitlin Clark wears the Nike Caitlin 1 "Warning Code" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many fans will miss out on the first few Nike Caitlin 1 colorways launched, as demand will exceed supply. However, eventually everyone will have a chance to buy the highly anticipated hoop shoes. In addition to the first six colorways unveiled earlier this week, we know more styles are on the way.

We know the Iowa, Grinch, All-Star, Mint, Travis Scott, and possibly USA colorways are in production. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.