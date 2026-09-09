First Look at the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacurial"

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant left his mark on basketball and the footwear industry through his historic NBA career, but the Black Mamba was also a huge soccer fan. The low-cut footwear even influenced his massively popular signature Nike sneaker line.

While there are plenty of low-cut models from the Nike Kobe line, not many original colorways are better examples of Bryant's soccer fandom than the Nike Kobe 8 "Mambacurial" colorway. The iconic 2013 shoes are coming back later this month, and Nike has already provided fans with an official look at the highly anticipated release.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacurial" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacurial" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 19. The shoes will be available on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. Pricing includes Adult ($200), Big Kid ($122), and Little Kid ($97).

Will these sneakers sell out on release day? It largely depends on how many units Nike manufactures. There are plenty of iconic Nike Kobe sneakers sitting on shelves right now. Regardless, fans can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacurial" colorway. | Nike

The "Mambacurial" colorway was an homage to the Nike Mercurial Vapor IX soccer boot. The silhouette sports a gradient fade on the upper from Pink Flash to Red Plum. The unmistakable Electric Green details highlight the Nike Swoosh and Kobe Sheath logos.

The Nike wordmark appears in large print on the medial sides of the shoe, while "Mambacurial" appears on the inner tongue. Lastly, the insoles and outsoles both feature Electric Green to complete the soccer-inspired aesthetic.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacurial" colorway. | Nike

Bryant's eighth signature basketball shoe was already seen as the pinnacle of performance footwear in the sport, but the Nike Kobe 8 Protro makes the retro model even better. The biggest change is Nike React foam replacing the Lunarlon.

The shoe still features an early version of Engineered mesh on the upper, but it is soft and pliable. The grippy traction bites hard on any court. All of the performance technology comes together for a low and lightweight model.

Nike Kobe 8 History

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacurial" colorway. | Nike

Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 8 during the 2012-13 NBA season. It was his last great season before it was ultimately cut short by his Achilles tendon injury. During its first run, the shoe dropped in dozens of colorways. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro launched in August 2023 and has dropped in over ten fan-favorite colorways.

It is safe to expect that many young hoopers will wear these eye-catching kicks on the court during the upcoming basketball season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.