Kyrie Irving's ANTA Sneakers Get "USA" Pack for Olympics
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is coming off one of the best years of his career. Irving launched his first signature sneaker with ANTA and helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals.
However, Irving's good luck fell short when it came to making the Team USA roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The 8x NBA All-Star was left off the star-studded roster in favor of younger players.
Irving did not get a chance to add another Olympic gold medal to his collection or debut his first signature ANTA basketball shoe on the world's biggest stage (a marketing boon for any player and brand).
Yet, Irving's hoop shoes still found their way onto the basketball courts in Paris. Team USA's men's 3x3 basketball team all signed with ANTA before the Summer Games and have worn the ANTA KAI 1 in a pair of patriotic "USA" colorways on the outdoor courts.
Since then, multiple media outlets have posted pictures of the ANTA KAI 1 "USA" on their social media accounts. Fans get their first detailed look at dual navy and white colorways with red detailing.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, it remains unclear if the ANTA KAI 1 "USA" pack will be released to the public. The silver lining is that online shoppers can find other colorways of Irving's signature sneakers on platforms such as StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
After his breakup with Nike, Irving has defied the odds by thriving in the sneaker industry. While it would have been greatly beneficial to Irving's ANTA sneaker line for him to play in Paris this summer, his shoes still found a way onto the court.
Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Kyrie Irving's latest ANTA sneakers pay homage to his home state.