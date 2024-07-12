Kyrie Irving's ANTA Sneakers Pays Tribute to Garden State
Throughout the last NBA season, Kyrie Irving exceeded expectations with the Dallas Mavericks and his debut signature sneaker line. The ANTA KAI 1 was loved by hoopers, and there is no sign of the model slowing down this summer.
After Irving debuted the ANTA KAI 1 'Garden State' colorway at a basketball camp last month, the shoes are finally hitting shelves. This exclusive colorway is more than just a shoe; it's a tribute to Irving's roots and the place he calls home – New Jersey.
The electric point guard has often declared, "I'm a kid from New Jersey." The "Garden State" colorway honors his legacy with a design inspired by the lush, verdant landscapes of New Jersey.
The sneaker's jade hues and eco-inspired greens embody tranquility, style, and grounding energy, offering a unique fusion of natural aesthetics and athletic performance. Below is a detailed look at the performance hoop shoes and directions on how to buy them.
The ANTA KAI 1 'Garden State' will be released on July 20 at $125 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can purchase the kicks at ANTA.com, Sneaker Politics, Extra Butter, Nice Kicks, Sneaker Room, and KICKS CREW.
It has been roughly one year since Irving signed a five-year sneaker deal with ANTA. He became the Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball and made bold moves, including signing his father, Drederick Irving, to a signature sneaker line.
Additionally, Irving and ANTA have already launched a lifestyle sneaker line overseas. Athletes and fans can expect to see the kicks in the United States later this year.
By partnering with the 8x NBA All-Star, ANTA continues to set new standards in the footwear industry, delivering high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven sneakers that resonate with athletes and sneaker enthusiasts around the world.
