Kyrie Irving Unveils 'Garden State' Sneakers at BET Event
Dallas Mavericks guard and 8x NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving showcased the latest colorway of his signature ANTA sneaker at Fan Fest during BET Experience Weekend.
Presented by ANTA and Walmart and curated by Irving, ANTA, More Than A Run, and A11Even Sports, the "MORE THAN A RUN" event was held in the BETX village at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, June 28. Fans in attendance got an up-close look at the ANTA KAI 1 "Garden State."
Taking its inspiration from the natural green scenery of Irving’s home state of New Jersey, the shoe features unique hieroglyphic patterns along with totemic prints that pay tribute to Irving's love of religious history and his Indigenous heritage.
With his jersey number and the ANTA Logo, it “tells a story of resilience and triumph”, the shoe seeks to enhance stability with a carbon fiber midfoot shank, TPU sidewalls, and a cushioned midsole. The model combines comfort with performance and aesthetics, capturing the essence of Irving’s impeccable style.
Along with showcasing his latest sneakers and fan giveaways, Irving also hosted the Tribe Hélà basketball clinic where players participated in games, drills, and workouts conducted by top coaches.
The invitation-only event included representation from several youth organizations such as Helping Hands Foundation, Brotherhood Crusade, Venice Beach Basketball, and Peace Players.
The ANTA KAI 1 "Garden State" continues Irving's thriving partnership with ANTA since he left Nike in 2022. The Dallas Mavericks guard inked a five-year footwear and apparel deal with the Chinese brand ANTA and was named the Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball.
