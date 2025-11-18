Kyrie Irving Unveils Ultimate "Girl Dad" Shoes With Incredible Details

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has not played a game this season, but his second signature ANTA basketball shoe has demanded the attention of the entire sneaker community.

The ANTA KAI 2 has dropped in several colorways with themes ranging from philosophical to celestial to competitive. Now, the hooper-approved basketball shoe is releasing in a heartfelt colorway for Irving's daughter. Even better, it might be one of the best "girl dad" sneakers of all time.

The ANTA KAI 2 "Azurie" is inspired by the deep bond between Irving and his daughter, Azurie. This edition is built on a palette that mirrors the warmth, playfulness, and pure joy of their connection. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The ANTA KAI 2 "Azurie" colorway. | ANTA

The ANTA KAI 2 "Azurie" colorway will be released in a full family run, with both kids' and adult sizes ($140) available. The colorway officially launches at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes at ANTA.com, Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, Scheels, and JD Sports Canada.

The "Azurie" colorway is a love letter from father to daughter. A celebration of her light, her laughter, and the way she has shaped Irving's growth as a father. It honors the beauty of family ties, the magic of everyday moments, and the joy that fuels the entire KAI series.

Details

The ANTA KAI 2 "Azurie" colorway. | ANTA

The silhouette sports a rose-pink upper that sets the tone for the rest of the shoe. It represents innocence, lightness, and the soft magic of childhood. Meanwhile, layers of violet-blue flame embroidery reflect the bright spark Azurie brings into her dad's world and the fire that motivates him to grow not just as an athlete, but as a father.

One of the most noticeable details is the whimsical cotton-candy faux-fur laces. They serve as a nod to the imagination and laughter shared between parent and child. Gold lace locks add a touch of elevation, capturing the pride he feels watching Azurie shine.

The sky-blue geometric patterns on the heels connect back to the evolving Kairoglyphic storyline. It marks Azurie's presence as part of her dad's creative universe, a guiding symbol of love and inspiration. Lastly, the cream-and-tan traction system reinforces that while the story is emotional, the performance remains uncompromised.

Tech Specs

The ANTA KAI 2 "Azurie" colorway. | ANTA

Tech specs for the ANTA KAI 2 include an Arrow TPU Frame and a high-strength upper for support on the court. Meanwhile, full-palm Nitrogen technology offers cushion and responsiveness with every step. Lastly, an anti-slip rubber outsole provides exceptional grip at extreme angles.

All of Irving and ANTA's sneaker collaborations remain rooted in elite competition, crafted with intentional uniqueness and precision.

Irving and ANTA have kept the sneaker community on its toes all year, so fans can expect an exciting sprint to the finish in the holiday shopping season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

