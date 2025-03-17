Kyrie Irving's ANTA Sneakers Celebrate His "Solar Return"
The NBA lost a lot of energy when Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving went down with a season-ending knee injury. However, Irving and his recently launched second signature sneaker won't stay down.
As basketball fans watch Irving recover and redefine his journey, he is marking his personal new year with something special—introducing the KAI 2 "Solar Return."
The new colorway draws inspiration from the cycles of renewal, self-discovery, and limitless potential. The ANTA KAI 2 "Solar Return" will be released on Saturday, March 23. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $125 in adult sizes at ANTA.com and other select retailers.
According to ANTA, the colorway is a symbol of transformation: "Just as the solar return marks the moment the Sun returns to its exact position at birth—signaling a new chapter of growth and reflection—this sneaker embodies Kyrie's journey, both on and off the court."
The "Solar Return" colorway is designed with celestial hues and dynamic energy patterns. It represents a commitment to movement, balance, and enlightenment.
Every element of the sneaker reflects Irving's mindset—rooted in resilience, driven by purpose, and fueled by the belief that every step forward is a step toward greatness.
The vivid design celebrates the solar spectrum, deconstructing sunlight into a vibrant array of colors across the shoe. These hues reflect the richness of all of life's experiences and the energy Irving brings to the game.
The redesigned filament pattern on the toe cap has interwoven yellow and orange wave lines mirror oscillating light curves, amplifying movement and expression.
Multi-colored dots across the shoe represent the smallest form of light—particles—symbolizing Kyrie's presence on the court: brilliant, fluid, and omnipresent. The ANTA branding features fluid curves inspired by the solar spectrum.
The intricate embroidery pays homage to traditional hand-stitched ethnic designs while incorporating the sun and Kyrie's signature number 11. Lastly, the outsole's embedded color particles represent the movement of light and energy.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Luka Dončić Unveils New Jordan Brand Sneakers: Luka 4 & Luka .77.
Devin Booker showed love to his high school team and P.J. Tucker with his sneakers.
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG sports UNC Tar Heels colors for March Madness.
Jayson Tatum brought the Heat to Miami with new Jordan Tatum 3.
Adidas trolled Nike for a busted Kobe sneaker on social media.