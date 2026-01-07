The Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 is Already $40 Off Online

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dominates social media with his signature adidas basketball shoes almost every night of the NBA season.

So far, the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 has not enjoyed the same level of hype as its predecessor. However, there is no denying the shoe's performance abilities and sharp aesthetic.

Luckily for athletes and fans, the lack of hype has led to the first major discount on the performance basketball shoe. Online shoppers can choose from two heavily discounted colorways at JD Sports.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" colorway. | adidas

The biggest discount can be found with the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" colorway. The launch colorway hit shelves in October 2025 for $130 in adult sizes, but is marked down to $90 (31% off) at JD Sports.

The "With Love" colorway honors Edwards' mother and grandmother with their favorite hues. The peach flavors are also a nod to the former Georgia Bulldog's Atlanta roots.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "With Love" colorway. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is a deeply personal tribute that underscores Edwards' authenticity and commitment to carrying family and community with him every time he steps on the court.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 will introduce a full range of new colorways and exclusives over the course of the season, reflecting Edwards' journey, inspirations, and global impact.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" colorway. | adidas

While not quite as big as the first discount, fans can still get the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" colorway below retail price. The shoes dropped in November 2025 for $130 in adult sizes, but are marked down to $110 (15% off) at JD Sports.

he silhouette sports a Core Black upper with Zero Metallic detailing on the lateral fangs structure. The adidas branding and Anthony Edwards logo pop off the shoe in Lucid Red to complete the tough aesthetic.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" colorway. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Tech specs include a propulsion Plate that provides torsional support and energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation. Meanwhile, articulated Fangs deliver lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through every cut, drive, and first step.

Lastly, LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike combine rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort and responsiveness.

Fans can expect more exciting sneaker drops from Edwards and adidas in 2026. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

