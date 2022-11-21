Kyrie Irving Wears Two Pairs of Nike Shoes in Nets Return

The drama surrounding Kyrie Irving has been painful for many and exhausting for everyone. The controversial point guard returned to the court for the first time tonight after serving an eight-game suspension for rhetoric deemed antisemitic.

In addition to fines and suspensions, Irving lost his signature sneaker deal with Nike. On November 4, the business suspended its relationship with Irving and canceled the launch of his final signature shoe.

So, naturally, fans and sneakerheads were eager to see what shoes Irving would wear on the court tonight. The 7x NBA All-Star chose to wear not one but two pairs of older shoes from his Nike signature sneaker line.

Nike Kybrid S2 'What The'

Prior to Sunday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Irving warmed up in the Nike Kybrid S2 in the 'What The' colorway. The shoes were released in September 2020 for $140.

The Nike Kybrid S2 "What The' incorporates design elements from previous colorways in a hybrid silhouette that borrows from Irving's 4th, 5th, and 6th signature shoes.

Nike Kyrie 1

Kyrie Irving wearing the Nike Kyrie 1. © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

During the game, Irving wore the Nike Kyrie 1 in a player-exclusive colorway. However, they are very similar to the Nike Kyrie 1 'Deceptive Red,' which was released in January 2015 for $110.

The Twitter account @itstheshorts tweeted an up-close picture of Irving's Nike Kyrie 1s. Irving drew two Xs on the side of the shoe and wrote: "I love my blackness" on the gold Swoosh logo. Additionally, Irving wrote "A11even Tribe" on the side of the midsole.

