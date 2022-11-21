Kyrie Irving Wears Two Pairs of Nike Shoes in Nets Return

Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Wears Nikes After Losing Sneaker Deal

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving wore two pairs of older Nike shoes in his first game back from suspension.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The drama surrounding Kyrie Irving has been painful for many and exhausting for everyone. The controversial point guard returned to the court for the first time tonight after serving an eight-game suspension for rhetoric deemed antisemitic. 

In addition to fines and suspensions, Irving lost his signature sneaker deal with Nike. On November 4, the business suspended its relationship with Irving and canceled the launch of his final signature shoe.

So, naturally, fans and sneakerheads were eager to see what shoes Irving would wear on the court tonight. The 7x NBA All-Star chose to wear not one but two pairs of older shoes from his Nike signature sneaker line.

Nike Kybrid S2 'What The'

Prior to Sunday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Irving warmed up in the Nike Kybrid S2 in the 'What The' colorway. The shoes were released in September 2020 for $140.

The Nike Kybrid S2 "What The' incorporates design elements from previous colorways in a hybrid silhouette that borrows from Irving's 4th, 5th, and 6th signature shoes.

Nike Kyrie 1

Kyrie Irving runs down the court.

Kyrie Irving wearing the Nike Kyrie 1.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the game, Irving wore the Nike Kyrie 1 in a player-exclusive colorway. However, they are very similar to the Nike Kyrie 1 'Deceptive Red,' which was released in January 2015 for $110.

The Twitter account @itstheshorts tweeted an up-close picture of Irving's Nike Kyrie 1s. Irving drew two Xs on the side of the shoe and wrote: "I love my blackness" on the gold Swoosh logo. Additionally, Irving wrote "A11even Tribe" on the side of the midsole.

Stick with FanNationKicks.com to keep up with Irving's sneaker saga, as well as the rest of the footwear world.

Recommended For You

Phil Knight Comments on Kyrie Irving Situation

Kyrie Irving's New Shoes Pulled from Stores

LeBron James' Shoes 50%-Off Now

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrates a touchdown.
News

Ezekiel Elliott Wears Purple & Gold Before Playing Vikings

By Pat Benson
View of blue, yellow, and white Curry shoes.
News

Top Ten Basketball Shoes for Holiday Season

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving runs down the court.
News

Kyrie Irving Wears Two Pairs of Nike Shoes in Nets Return

By Pat Benson
Back of Roquan Smith's Ravens jersey.
News

Roquan Smith Wears Nike Running Shoes before Ravens Game

By Pat Benson
Aaron Donald celebrates a tackle during a game.
News

Aaron Donald Wears Dior Air Jordans before Rams Game

By Pat Benson
Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams throws the football.
News

Caleb Williams Dressed like Heisman Candidate before USC Win

By Pat Benson
View of yellow, red, and blue Nike LeBron shoes.
News

LeBron James' Shoes are Half-Price on Nike Website

By Pat Benson
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook smile during a timeout.
News

Russell Westbrook Gifts Game-Worn Shoes to Fan

By Pat Benson