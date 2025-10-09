LaMelo Ball's 5th PUMA Basketball Shoe Gets a 'Voltage' Colorway
Earlier this summer, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball unveiled his fifth signature PUMA basketball shoe during the NBA Summer League. Ball strolled past the court in his all-pink attire and matching kicks like a rock star.
Little did we know, the PUMA MB.05 would later launch in the all-pink 'World Tour' colorway. It has been more than two months, but PUMA is finally releasing the second installment of Ball's fifth hoop shoe.
Just in time for the start of the NBA season, the PUMA MB.05 is hitting shelves in the 'Voltage' colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the shopping information.
Shopping Information
The PUMA MB.05 'Voltage' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 10. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes.
The new colorway will be released exclusively at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.
As always, there will be a lot of hype surrounding the latest drop from Ball's signature sneaker line. Athletes and fans who want the kicks will need to be ready on the day they drop.
Details
Ball never holds back on the court, and neither does the PUMA MB.05 Voltage. This electric yellow release channels Melo's potent play and instinctive style, which inspired a generation to play his way.
The silhouette sports molded Wing heel straps, a dynamic Wing print across the base mesh, and signature inlays like Ball's iconic "One of One" and a molded skull on the outsole.
The PUMA MB.05 is made for speed, style, and impact plays; the Voltage is here to supercharge your game.
Tech Specs
Tech specs for the PUMA MB.05 include the PUMA's proprietary NITROFOAM cushioning. It is an advanced nitrogen-injected foam designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.
Meanwhile, the engineered mesh upper serves as the perfect canvas for Ball to tell his story. Lastly, the revamped outsole remains true to Ball's aggressive play style and unparalleled personality.
The 2025-26 NBA season tips off later this month, and it is possible Ball laces up these eye-catching sneakers on Opening Night. Either way, fans fan expect another exciting year from the signature PUMA MB line.
