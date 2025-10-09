Kicks

LaMelo Ball's 5th PUMA Basketball Shoe Gets a 'Voltage' Colorway

The PUMA MB.05 'Voltage' colorway drops on October 10 for $130 in adult sizes.

Pat Benson

The PUMA MB.05 'Voltage' colorway.
The PUMA MB.05 'Voltage' colorway. / PUMA
In this story:

Earlier this summer, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball unveiled his fifth signature PUMA basketball shoe during the NBA Summer League. Ball strolled past the court in his all-pink attire and matching kicks like a rock star.

Little did we know, the PUMA MB.05 would later launch in the all-pink 'World Tour' colorway. It has been more than two months, but PUMA is finally releasing the second installment of Ball's fifth hoop shoe.

Just in time for the start of the NBA season, the PUMA MB.05 is hitting shelves in the 'Voltage' colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the shopping information.

Shopping Information

Side view of green and black PUMA basketball shoe.
The PUMA MB.05 'Voltage' colorway. / PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 'Voltage' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 10. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes.

The new colorway will be released exclusively at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.

As always, there will be a lot of hype surrounding the latest drop from Ball's signature sneaker line. Athletes and fans who want the kicks will need to be ready on the day they drop.

Details

Fans hold green PUMA sneakers.
Fans with the PUMA MB.05 'Voltage' colorway. / PUMA

Ball never holds back on the court, and neither does the PUMA MB.05 Voltage. This electric yellow release channels Melo's potent play and instinctive style, which inspired a generation to play his way. 

The silhouette sports molded Wing heel straps, a dynamic Wing print across the base mesh, and signature inlays like Ball's iconic "One of One" and a molded skull on the outsole. 

The PUMA MB.05 is made for speed, style, and impact plays; the Voltage is here to supercharge your game.

Tech Specs

Green and black PUMA basketball shoe outsole.
The outsole of the PUMA MB.05 'Voltage' colorway. / PUMA

Tech specs for the PUMA MB.05 include the PUMA's proprietary NITROFOAM cushioning. It is an advanced nitrogen-injected foam designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.

Meanwhile, the engineered mesh upper serves as the perfect canvas for Ball to tell his story. Lastly, the revamped outsole remains true to Ball's aggressive play style and unparalleled personality.

The 2025-26 NBA season tips off later this month, and it is possible Ball laces up these eye-catching sneakers on Opening Night. Either way, fans fan expect another exciting year from the signature PUMA MB line.

Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

manual

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News