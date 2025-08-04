PUMA Unveils LaMelo Ball's 5th Signature Basketball Shoe
Just as no NBA player can match the exhilarating play style of Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, no one enjoys the same rockstar status on and off the basketball court.
On Monday afternoon, PUMA officially unveiled Ball's fifth signature sneaker — the PUMA MB.05 in the "World Tour" colorway.
Ball showed off these kicks on his Instagram story before attending an NBA Summer League game last month. NBA fans' reactions were the same as always: Ball and his signature sneaker line are unlike anything else in the league.
Shopping Information
The PUMA MB.05 officially launches in the "World Tour" colorway later this month on Friday, August 29.
Shoppers will be able to buy the basketball shoes for $125 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.
According to PUMA Hoops, Ball's fifth signature basketball shoe is inspired by his rockstar status on the court. It comes shortly after the launch of PUMA LaFrancé RNR lifestyle sneaker.
Tech Specs
The initial announcement for the PUMA MB.05 did not provide many details for the tech specs. The shoe features NITROFOAM cushioning and a new outsole traction pattern, incorporating a molded skull and the number '1' into the design.
The "World Tour" colorway sports a hot pink upper and stands out even more with the help of iridescent molded barbed wire inspired by Ball's tattoos and a repeating '1' pattern to reinforce Melo's 1-of-1 status.
The PUMA MB.05 is made for you to embrace your own 1 of 1. Ball was heavily involved in the design process. Additionally, fans can expect an array of bold rockstar colorways coming this fall.
LaMelo Ball
During his rookie NBA season, Ball signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with PUMA worth up to $100 million, which began in 2020. Since then, Ball has lived up to the hype and proven capable of marketing basketball shoes to the youngest generation of fans.
Despite injuries and losing seasons in Charlotte, Ball's signature sneaker line with PUMA has been a massive success. PUMA has capitalized on Ball's clout with young fans by embarking on playful collaborations with Scooby-Doo and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Additionally, they have teamed up with Fortnite on projects.
The fifth installment of the PUMA MB line appears to be the first step away from otherworldly outer space themes and into a new rockstar style.
