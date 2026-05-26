The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' Quietly Restocked Online

The sneaker community is coming off an exciting Memorial Day Weekend full of online sales events. Somehow, the Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' restock got lost in the shuffle. The retro basketball shoes were last released during the holiday season and ended up sitting on shelves longer than expected.

For fans who did not have enough time to secure a pair of sneakers at retail price in the winter, they now have another shot at buying Michael Jordan's legendary kicks at two popular retailers. Below is a breakdown of the shoes and shopping information.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway was last released on November 8, 2025. The sneakers originally had a wide release across multiple retailers. Now, online shoppers can buy the old-school hoop shoes for $215 in adult sizes at Foot Locker and Champs Sports. Best of all, the restock included most sizes from the initial full-size run.

Even the savviest of shoppers will have a tough time finding the shoes below the retail price on sneaker resale websites. Currently, the average resale price is $211 (before taxes and fees) on StockX.

'Taxi' Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

The 'Taxi' colorway sports a crisp White leather upper contrasted by Black reptile-textured mudguards. The black Jumpman logos pop off the tongues, while "Jordan / Quality Inspired By The Greatest Player Ever" appears on the heels.

The Metalluc Gold accents around the ankle collar and Taxi Yellow detailing underneath the outsole complete the taxi theme. The minimalist design marked a major shift for the Air Jordan line, making it one of the most memorable models of its golden era.

Air Jordan 12 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 is still playable after all these years. It was the first shoe in the Air Jordan sneaker line to feature Air Zoom cushioning, packaged inside a responsive foam midsole.

The carbon fiber shank plate provides stability, while the rubber outsole adds aggressive traction. Off the court, the premium materials and sunrise-inspired stitch lines make the silhouette smooth enough to look classy wherever you go.

Air Jordan 12 History

Michael Jordan wears the Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | IMAGO / Camera 4

NBA legend Michael Jordan continued his dynastic run with the Chicago Bulls in the Air Jordan 12. He wore the shoes throughout the 1996-97 NBA season, including the 'Taxi' colorway against the Detroit Pistons on Christmas Day 1996.

The Air Jordan 12 has dropped in dozens of designs over the years, but the 'Taxi' colorway has only dropped in its original form three times (2008, 2013, 2025). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.