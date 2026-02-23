LaMelo Ball Debuts PUMA MB.05 'Mist' and 'Camo' Colorways

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball did not make the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, but it should come as no surprise that the Los Angeles hoops legend had a strong presence during All-Star Weekend.

PUMA and Ball teamed up on an exciting sneaker collaboration with the Fast & Furious Franchise. It turns out that Ball will keep his foot on the accelerator by dropping two new styles of the PUMA MB.05 next month — the 'Mist' and 'Camo' colorways.

PUMA MB.05 'Mist'

The PUMA MB.05 'Mist' colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 'Mist' colorway will be released on Sunday, March 1. Shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.

The 'Mist' colorway is draped in white, with subtle gold accents highlighting the design details. PUMA branding, Ball's signature logo, and inspirational phrases all pop off the silhouette in gold.

PUMA MB.05 'Camo'

The PUMA MB.05 'Camo' colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 'Camo' colorway will be released on Friday, March 27. Shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.

The 'Camo' colorway takes a much tougher approach, blending black and green for the basketball court. The black upper is contrasted by a green graphic design and branding elements to complete the low-key look.

Tech Specs

The PUMA MB.05 'Camo' colorway. | PUMA

Tech specs for the PUMA MB.05 include the PUMA's patented NITROFOAM cushioning. The advanced nitrogen-injected foam is designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.

Meanwhile, the engineered mesh upper serves as the perfect canvas for Ball to tell his story. Lastly, the revamped outsole remains true to Ball's aggressive play style and unparalleled personality.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 'Mist' colorway. | PUMA

During his rookie NBA season, Ball signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with PUMA worth up to $100 million, which began in 2020. Since then, Ball has lived up to the hype and proven capable of marketing basketball shoes to the youngest generation of fans.

In addition to his signature basketball shoe line, Ball and PUMA have collaborated on multiple apparel and lifestyle sneaker collections.

PUMA and Ball have teamed up on two out-of-this-world designs, with more to come this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.