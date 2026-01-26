LaMelo Ball's PUMA Shoes Get Fast & Furious Collaboration

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's partnership with PUMA has remained one of the most exciting sneaker lines to follow in the NBA.

That continues today as PUMA Basketball announced an electrifying collaboration inspired by Universal Pictures' iconic Fast & Furious franchise, launching a collection that's all speed, no brakes.

Blending the bold energy of the Fast & Furious saga with Ball's unmistakable game and personal style, this collection is flashy, fun, and firing on all cylinders, just in time for the franchise's 25th anniversary and NBA All-Star Weekend.

The PUMA LaFrancé RNR Charger. | PUMA

The PUMA x Fast & Furious collection features custom editions of the MB.05, LaFrancé, and LaFrancé RNR, each tricked out with details inspired by legendary moments from the films. The collection Highlights:

LaFrancé RNR Charger: Paying tribute to Dom Toretto's ride-or-die Dodge Charger, this all-black sneaker with chrome accents channels pure muscle car grit.

The LaFrancé Miami. | PUMA

LaFrancé Miami: A silver-and-blue colorway nods to Brian O'Conner's legendary Skyline, featuring custom graphics and Y2K attitude.

MB.05 Miami: Inspired by the iconic Miami car scene in 2 Fast 2 Furious and Suki's unforgettable pink ride, this edition drips in hot pink with flashy floral graphics and molded barbed wire.

The PUMA MB.05 Miami. | PUMA

MB.05 LA: Hit the court like it's the streets of LA. Melo's latest signature shoe gets a Fast & Furious redesign with flame-like graphics, high-voltage colors, and hidden Melo details, bringing street-racing energy to your game.

The PUMA Basketball x Fast & Furious collaboration features both footwear and apparel. Footwear styles will retail for $115–$135, and the apparel collection is priced from $35–$145 which includes t-shirts, shorts, a hoodie, sweatpants, and a jacket.

The PUMA MB.05 LA. | PUMA

The full collection will be available at PUMA.com, PUMA Flagship stores in NYC and Las Vegas, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Shoe Palace, and other select retailers on February 12th, 2026.

To celebrate the launch of the collection, PUMA Hoops will host an immersive pop-up experience during NBA All-Star Weekend. From Thursday, February 12-15, fans are invited to step into the world of Fast & Furious and basketball. The pop-up will be held at 1046 S Figueroa Street in Los Angeles.

The PUMA x Fast & Furious collection. | PUMA

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" drops this week.

Adidas and James Harden dropped a collaboration with Arizona State.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway is sitting on shelves after its release date.

Jordan Brand ends Zion Williamson's signature sneaker line.

Stephen Curry debuts the ANTA KAI3 for Kyrie Irving.