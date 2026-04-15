LaMelo Ball Unveils PUMA MB.05 Lo for NBA Play-In Tournament
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It would not be a Charlotte Hornets game with equal parts excitement, drama, and style from point guard LaMelo Ball. Last night, Ball led the Hornets to a thrilling 127-126 overtime victory against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.
The Hornets have at least one game left, and if they win, the Eastern Conference Playoffs await them. Just in time for the biggest game of their season, Ball has unveiled the PUMA MB.05 Lo "Flourish" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming hoop shoes.
Release Information
The PUMA MB.05 LO launches in the "Flourish" colorway at midnight on Friday, May 15. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes at a retail price of $120 in adult sizes.
Shoppers can find the sneakers at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.
Design Details
The "Flourish" colorway continues the rockstar theme of Ball's fifth signature sneaker by sporting a bright yellow and acid green design that makes sure you are seen from every angle, on and off the hardwood.
All of the fan-favorite motifs return for this special low-cut colorway: the 1-of-1 branding, skull patterns, and a new alien logo. PUMA has channeled a grunge-inspired aesthetic through layered mesh materials, fluorescent colors that feels straight out of another dimension.
PUMA MB.05 Lo Tech Specs
According to PUMA, Ball doesn't just play the game; he owns it. The PUMA MB.05 LO brings his standout style to a low-cut build made for quick cuts, fast breaks, and full-court flash.
In addition to dropping the top and shaving weight from the silhouette, the PUMA MB.05 retains the hooper-approved, nitrogen-injected foam, designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package. PUMA's patented NITROFOAM cushioning offers lightweight cushion, while the aggressive traction pattern keeps you connected to the court.
LaMelo Ball x PUMA
In October 2020, Ball signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with PUMA worth up to $100 million before his rookie NBA season. Since then, PUMA has launched five signature basketball shoes, lifestyle sneakers, and multiple apparel collaborations.
Regardless of the outcome of the next game, NBA fans will be treated to even more heat from Ball and PUMA this summer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
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Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr