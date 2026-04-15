LaMelo Ball Unveils PUMA MB.05 Lo for NBA Play-In Tournament

It would not be a Charlotte Hornets game with equal parts excitement, drama, and style from point guard LaMelo Ball. Last night, Ball led the Hornets to a thrilling 127-126 overtime victory against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

The Hornets have at least one game left, and if they win, the Eastern Conference Playoffs await them. Just in time for the biggest game of their season, Ball has unveiled the PUMA MB.05 Lo "Flourish" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming hoop shoes.

Release Information

The PUMA MB.05 LO "Flourish" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 LO launches in the "Flourish" colorway at midnight on Friday, May 15. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes at a retail price of $120 in adult sizes.

Shoppers can find the sneakers at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other key retailers.

Design Details

The PUMA MB.05 LO "Flourish" colorway. | PUMA

The "Flourish" colorway continues the rockstar theme of Ball's fifth signature sneaker by sporting a bright yellow and acid green design that makes sure you are seen from every angle, on and off the hardwood.

All of the fan-favorite motifs return for this special low-cut colorway: the 1-of-1 branding, skull patterns, and a new alien logo. PUMA has channeled a grunge-inspired aesthetic through layered mesh materials, fluorescent colors that feels straight out of another dimension.

PUMA MB.05 Lo Tech Specs

The PUMA MB.05 LO "Flourish" colorway. | PUMA

According to PUMA, Ball doesn't just play the game; he owns it. The PUMA MB.05 LO brings his standout style to a low-cut build made for quick cuts, fast breaks, and full-court flash.

In addition to dropping the top and shaving weight from the silhouette, the PUMA MB.05 retains the hooper-approved, nitrogen-injected foam, designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package. PUMA's patented NITROFOAM cushioning offers lightweight cushion, while the aggressive traction pattern keeps you connected to the court.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA

.@MELOD1P taking it back to being a kid tonight 🕺🛸💕 pic.twitter.com/BURRMgn1Yh — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) April 14, 2026

In October 2020, Ball signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with PUMA worth up to $100 million before his rookie NBA season. Since then, PUMA has launched five signature basketball shoes, lifestyle sneakers, and multiple apparel collaborations.

Regardless of the outcome of the next game, NBA fans will be treated to even more heat from Ball and PUMA this summer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.