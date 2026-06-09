Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 Prediction: Can San Antonio Even Series on Road?

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set for Wednesday, June 10, and the SI Betting team will have game picks, props and much more on ahead of tip off between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

As the dust settles from Game 3, I’ve decided to dive into the odds and an early prediction for Game 4, which could completely swing this series.

If the Knicks are able to win, they'd put themselves up 3-1 – a deficit that only one team (the 2026 Cleveland Cavaliers) has come back from in NBA Finals history. However, a Spurs win would likely shift them back to favorites to win the series since they’d hold home-court advantage heading into Game 5.

Oddsmakers are expecting yet another close game, as we’ve seen wins by 10, one and four through the first three games of the Finals.

Let’s check out the odds and my early lean for this matchup on June 10.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs +2.5 (-115)

Knicks -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spurs: +105

Knicks: -125

Total

216.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Oddsmakers have not moved the line much from Game 3 of this series, as the Knicks remain 2.5-point favorites at home while the total only went from 215.5 to 216.5 after these teams combined for 226 points on Monday night.

The Knicks are still favored to win this series, but a loss in Game 4 could flip things back in favor of the Spurs, who entered the series as -210 favorites to be crowned champions.

Spurs vs. Knicks Early Game 4 Prediction

The Knicks’ offense stagnated in Game 3, as Jalen Brunson played a lot of one-on-one ball and Mikal Bridges (two points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (11 points) were largely uninvolved when it came to scoring the ball.

New York also turned the ball over 13 times, losing the turnover battle by five. Does that change in Game 4?

Despite a shaky offensive game, the Knicks only lost Game 3 by four points, and a lot of that was due to a massive free-throw discrepancy (24 to eight) in the second half in favor of the Spurs.

It was the first Finals game in play by play era when one team had 24+ free throws in 2nd half and the other had 8 or fewer. (There were 9 other games with a free throw discrepancy of 16+ in 2nd half in that span including 16-0 for Nuggets vs Heat in Game 1 2023) https://t.co/Qfkxp46LXY — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 9, 2026

New York shouldn't expect much to change at the line, as the Spurs have taken 17 more free throws in this series.

San Antonio’s defense did a great job loading up on Brunson and forcing him into several double teams, and Stephon Castle played by far his best game of the series in Game 3.

Still, the Spurs blew a double-digit lead in the first half and were trailing by seven at the half, so bettors have to be prepared for a rollercoaster of a showing in Game 4.

I think there’s a real case for San Antonio to even this series, especially if Castle and Wembanyama shoot the ball as well as they did in Game 3.

All of these games have been extremely close and the underdog is 3-0 straight up and against the spread. I don’t mind getting 2.5 points in Game 4 with the Spurs looking to even the series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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