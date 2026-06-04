The Nike Book 2 "Sunburst" Honors Phoenix Suns Uniforms

The Phoenix Suns have one of the most underappreciated uniform catalogs in the NBA. Only a true connoisseur of culture appreciates the desert-inspired details in each era of the Suns' uniforms. Naturally, Suns guard Devin Booker gets it.

Booker strictly uses his signature Nike sneaker line to pay tribute to past icons. Whether it be cultural landmarks, cities, or team uniforms, Booker goes out of his way to celebrate them. Much to our delight, the Nike Book 2 will soon be released in the "Sunburst" colorway inspired by the Suns' iconic jerseys.

Shopping Information

The Nike Book 2 "Sunburst" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 "Sunburst" colorway will drop at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, June 8. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $145 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Hibbett's.

While many old-school NBA fans will be all over this drop, it probably will not result in a sell-out. Not many Nike Book 2 colorways have sold out completely online, so shoppers should have no problem finding the kicks at retail price.

Colorway Details

The Nike Book 2 "Sunburst" colorway. | Nike

The "Sunburst" colorway sports a Court Purple upper with contrasting Clay Orange details. Platinum violet appears inside the ankle collars. The Nike Swoosh logos feature a subtle gradient pattern reminiscent of the beautiful sunsets in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, the same gradient design is applied to the transparent outsole along with streaking sun stripes. Inside the tongues is Booker's jersey No. 1 in the style of the retro throwbacks from the franchise's golden era.

Tech Specs

The Nike Book 2 "Sunburst" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Book 2 include an Air Zoom unit underneath the forefoot for an extra turbo boost. Meanwhile, the updated midfoot webbing system works with a molded upper to provide extra stability for jabs and pivots.

Another notable change with this silhouette is the lightweight upper, which changes from one colorway to the next. For $145, it is hard to beat the performance and style aspects of the Nike Book 2.

Nike Book 2 History

The Nike Book 2 "Sunburst" colorway. | Nike

Booker debuted his second signature sneaker early in the 2025-26 NBA season. The Suns struggled this year, but the Nike Book 2 took over the NBA and college basketball. Even after the season ended, Booker grabbed headlines with his epic Nike Book 2 McDonald's colorway inspired by the arches of Sedona, Arizona.

Luckily for hoopers and fans, the summer is just getting started, and so is the Nike Book 2. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.