Learn More About Victor Wembanyama's Nike "Prototype" Sneakers
The Summer Olympics are equal parts competition and culture. Athletes from all over the globe converge for 16 amazing days, leaving fans knowing much more than they had before the quadrennial event.
While many compelling storylines surround the Summer Games, one of the more fun moments for basketball fans has been watching Victor Wembanyama compete on the international stage for Team France.
It has left many people asking about Wembanyama's mysterious basketball shoes. The white and blue kicks feature a faded Swoosh logo and the word "Prototype" embroidered across the tongues.
Throughout the Paris Olympics, Wembanyama has worn the Nike G.T. Hustle 3 Blueprint. The basketball shoes were released on July 3 for $190 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can still buy the kicks on the Nike website.
The Nike G.T. Hustle 3 Blueprint is not Wembanyama's signature sneaker (although that is on the way). But it is engineered to the exact specifications of the NBA's best players.
The performance model features double-stacked Air Zoom cushioning. The forefoot Air Zoom unit is shaped like a horseshoe, allowing you to experience the full responsiveness of the Air Zoom unit on the sides and balls of your feet.
Meanwhile, the Air Zoom unit on the bottom layer of the upper combines with a taller stack of springy, soft foam, giving you a smooth heel-to-toe transition and underfoot comfort.
A radial knit upper provides lightweight containment for movement, and flywire cables provide a secure feel. Lastly, the multidirectional traction pattern on the rubber outsole allows for sharp cuts.
Just as the Olympics serve as a platform for cultural exchange, it also allows brands to show off their newest performance technology. As always, Nike brings its A-game to the biggest events.
