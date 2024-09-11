LeBron James & Deion Sanders Team Up On Nike Sneakers
Despite being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has plenty of admiration for sports icons that came before him.
James' respect extends to Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders. During his heyday, Sanders starred in the NFL and MLB (sometimes on the same day). He was also a force to reckoned with in the footwear industry.
The two iconic athletes also have a shared interest in Nike sneakers. Sanders' signature line has come roaring back since he re-signed with the brand last year, and James recently debuted his 22nd basketball shoe.
However, it is the Nike LeBron 21 where the two superstars are teaming up. During the 2023-24 NBA season, James debuted two colorways of his 21st signature sneaker in colorways that drew inspiration from Sanders' kicks: one in the NBA All-Star Game and another in the Western Conference Playoffs.
According to recent reporting from multiple outlets, Nike plans to combine the best elements of both stars' sneakers. The Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 93 Fire Red" colorway is expected to be released in 2025 for $180 in adult sizes.
Nike has not yet issued an official release date or images of the basketball shoes. But we do know the colorway will pay homage to the Nike Air Diamond Turf that Sanders debuted in 1993 during his time.
The silhouette will sport a mix of Black, White, Fire Red, and Metallic Gold. It will also include the forefoot strap and other unique details reminiscent of Sanders' days with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.
The college football season is less than a month old, and NBA training camps start this month. Fans can expect Sanders and James to make a lot more noise in the sneaker world. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.