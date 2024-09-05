Nike Reveals LeBron James' First-Ever Training Shoe
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is preparing for his record 22nd NBA season. Now, fans can train like James in the gym. Nike is taking James' tenacious, holistic and dedicated approach to training into a new shoe silhouette, with his first-ever training shoe.
The Nike LeBron TR1 (Trainer 1) has been engineered to be the training shoe for the next generation of athletes - in addition to the NBA's all-time leading scorer - blending Nike's best-in-class performance with premier comfort and a youthful emphasis on street sensibility.
The model is launching in four unique colorways over the course of three months - "Dunk Man," "Zero Dark 30," "Purple Rain," and "Better With Age.". The LeBron TR1 features an ergonomic and lightweight design that emphasizes forefoot flexibility and delivers best-in-class performance.
According to Nike, their design team removed the strobel - the lowermost portion of the shoe’s upper - allowing the athlete to be closer to the foam cushioning that gives the TR1 its hallmark responsiveness.
An inverted waffle outsole created specifically for the TR1 leverages insights from the Nike Sport Research Lab to provide traction where athletes need it most and a sleeker design where they don’t, driving indoor performance and outdoor versatility.
Nike added that James emphasized style and all-day wearability throughout the design process, appealing to multisport athletes seeking a versatile shoe that delivers both top-tier performance and bold street sensibility.
The "Dunk Man" colorway launches September 19, followed by "Zero Dark 30" on October 10, "Purple Rain" on October 23, and the "Better With Age" on November 11. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the performance training shoes for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The silhouette reflects his holistic approach to training and represents new spaces in his partnership with Nike. James signed his first signature sneaker deal with Nike in 2003, before later agreeing to a lifetime contract worth over a billion dollars with the iconic sportswear brand.
James and the Lakers tip off their preseason on October 4 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves with their season opener against them again on October 22. Fans can expect to see James wearing his 22nd signature basketball shoe on the floor this season.
As always, all eyes will be on "King James" throughout the upcoming campaign. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the NBA and beyond.