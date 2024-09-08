Lakers Fans React To Nike Kobe "Year of the Mamba" Sneakers
It is finally becoming easier for athletes and fans to buy Kobe Bryant's signature basketball shoes. Over the past year, Nike has done a commendable job of relaunching Bryant's iconic sneaker line.
There have been regular releases of new and fan-favorite colorways. Plus, the supply has steadily grown, making it easier for the average consumer to get their hands on the NBA legend's kicks.
However, some Los Angeles Lakers fans are starting to wonder if Nike has begun going too far with its new colorways. Recently, pictures of the upcoming Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba" began circulating online, and the reviews were negative.
According to multiple sneaker websites, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba" is expected to be released in Spring 2025 for $190 in adult sizes. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.
The colorway sports a black and purple upper with a gold snake wrapping around the Swoosh logos. The theme makes sense as 2025 is the year of the snake on the Chinese zodiac calendar.
But that is not sparing the sneakers from ridicule online. Below are some of the most popular comments among disgruntled fans.
Some of the top comments on Instagram include, "Maybe they'll stay unreleased" and "I love Kobe's, but nah, these ain't it." One popular account that designs custom Nike Kobe sneakers (@mambaconcepts) said, "Not what we expected or deserved."
As is always the case, the final product will look better than the leaked images. Unfortunately, it will be tough to improve on the design and repair fan's perception of the Nike Kobe sneaker line's direction. The silver lining is that Nike will release a lot more of Bryant's iconic hoop shoes from here out.
