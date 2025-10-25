LeBron James Rocks Arizona Jersey and Classic Nike Sneakers at Lakers Game
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-110 on Friday night thanks to a herculean effort by Luka Doncic. Lakers forward LeBron James continues to rehabilitate a nagging sciatica injury, but he is doing it in style.
LeBron sat on the bench next to his oldest son and teammate, Bronny James, while showing love to his youngest son, Bryce James. LeBron wore Bryce's #6 Arizona Wildcats jersey along with a floral jacket, camo pants, and a vintage pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers.
Bryce is starting his freshman season at the University of Arizona, a Nike program in the NCAA. Unfortunately for fans, Bryce's jersey is not yet available online. However, #1 Arizona Wildcats Nike Road Replica Jersey is available for $110 in adult sizes at Fanatics.
Even more challenging for basketball fans trying to replicate LeBron's outfit from Friday night is that his sneakers are almost ten years old. The 38-year-old wore a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low (Retro Staple) sneakers in white and red.
The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from several similar colorways of the Nike Air Force 1 Low for $115 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low made a name for itself on the basketball court during the 1980s. It has since gracefully aged out of the game, only to become a lifestyle staple for sneakerheads around the world
Of course, LeBron has his own highly successful signature sneaker line with Nike. The Nike LeBron line just launched its 23rd signature basketball shoe, which does not include the brand's affordable models, trainers, and football cleats.
LeBron has not had a chance to wear the Nike LeBron 23 this season yet. However, that has not stopped Nike from dropping several legendary colorways that celebrate his historic career. Athletes and fans can choose from multiple styles at Nike.
Judging by fans' reactions on social media, they are divided on LeBron's floral jacket and camo pants. But everyone appreciates the retro Arizona Wildcats basketball jersey and vintage Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers combination.
Hopefully, fans get to see the league's all-time leading scorer back on the court soon. The sport and the sneaker industry need LeBron in uniform (and not his son's jersey).
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.