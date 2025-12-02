LeBron James Debuts the Upcoming Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie"

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 125-108 on Monday night. Lakers forward LeBron James scored just ten points in an underwhelming performance, but he did grab headlines in the sneaker world.

James debuted the Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie" colorway. So far, James' 23rd signature Nike basketball shoe has stuck closely to its historical theme of 23 colorways that tell important stories from his legendary career.

Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie"

Last night was the first time James wore a colorway that was not part of his "23 stories" theme. Best of all, this is not a player-exclusive colorway. Athletes and fans will eventually be able to get their hands on the Family Guy-themed kicks.

According to Sneaker Files, the Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie" will be released in Fall 2026 for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. Sneakerheads can expect a firm release date later next year.

There is no news on an accompanying apparel collection, but if this is a true collaboration between Fox's Family Guy and Nike, fans will likely get matching clothing as well.

LeBron James x Family Guy

LeBron James debuts the "Stewie" LeBron 23s against the Suns 👑👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/YGEUq0FXW6 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 2, 2025

The "Stewie" colorway is a nod to one of the main characters from Family Guy. Nodding to Stewie Griffin's overalls, the silhouette features a mix of blue, red, yellow, and white. Lastly, bold strokes of black outlining complete the cartoon aesthetic.

This design is inspired by Stewie, the shoes James debuted in 2009 and later wore by legendary NBA sneakerhead PJ Tucker.

Online shoppers who do not want to wait for the release of the Nike LeBron 23 "Stewie" colorway can choose from multiple colorways available at Nike.com.

LeBron James x Nike

LeBron James debuts a new “Stewie” LeBron 23 inspired by the Family Guy character on one of his favorite cartoons.



The sneaker theme first came to life in the late 2000s on a crazy rare LeBron 6 PE — later worn by PJ Tucker. pic.twitter.com/PoNQvAy14s — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 2, 2025

James has been a Nike athlete since he entered the NBA as a teenager in 2003. Over the past year, James has discussed his footwear legacy, including his painful decision to pass on a massive $10 million offer from Reebok as a high schooler.

In 2015, James signed a lifetime sneaker deal with Nike for an estimated $1 billion deal. He became the first active NBA player to achieve that feat. Even fewer have seen their signature sneaker line remixed for the football field and gym.

It appears James and the Nike LeBron 23 will hit their stride at the right time of the season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News