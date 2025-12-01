LeBron James' Nike Shoes Nod to His Iconic 2002 Sports Illustrated Cover

Nike has used LeBron James' 23rd signature basketball shoe to highlight pivotal moments throughout his legendary career. So far, six of the 23 colorways have been released (not in chronological order).

The latest release draws inspiration from James' arrival on the national stage, when he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated. The piece written by the late-great Grant Wahl introduced the 17-year-old junior in high school to the world as "the chosen one."

LeBron James on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2002. | Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht II /Sports Illustrated

James would later get "Chosen 1" tattooed across his back, which amplifies the historical significance. This is not an official collaboration between Nike and Sports Illustrated, and there is no direct mention of the publication.

However, the product description hints at the inspiration source. Even better, Nike is releasing an apparel collection that includes James' old uniform from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Nike LeBron 23 "From This Point Forward"



The Nike LeBron 23 "From This Point Forward" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 "From This Point Forward" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 2. The shoes will be available in adult ($210) and big kid ($165) sizing on the Nike SNKRS app.

According to Nike, this special design celebrates LeBron's "introduction to the world as a 17-year-old phenom gracing the cover of the biggest sports magazine on the globe."

Nike added, "Heel hits call out the magazine's headline while White and Dark Green honor the high school where LeBron was cutting his teeth. From this cover shot debut to this very moment, all eyes have stayed on number 23, watching hype turn to legend."

Design Details

Packaging for the Nike LeBron 23 "From This Point Forward" colorway. | Nike

The silhouette sports a white upper with Stadium Green trim. Hits of Light Smoke Grey provide a textural look, while Metallic Gold adds a pop to the Nike Swooshes, LeBron signature, and "Chosen 1" details.

The shoes come in premium packaging. Inside the crown-molded black box is a booklet documenting James' journey, extra laces, and a Fighting Irish-inspired charm.

St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish

LeBron James' high school uniform got a Nike makeover. | Nike

Accompanying the kicks are the Reserve Jersey ($250) and Reserve Shorts ($150). Both parts of the uniform will drop alongside the shoes on the Nike SNKRS app.

According to Nike, the jersey and shorts salute James' rise from just an unknown kid from Akron to the face of the sports world. Nike nailed almost every detail of the premium uniform set.

LeBron James for St. Vincent-St. Mary in 2003. | IMAGO / Newscom World

Of course, old-school basketball fans will remember that St. Vincent-St. Mary was an adidas school, with the three stripes prominently displayed on the uniform. James even wore Kobe Bryant's game-worn adidas shoes during high school games.

But even the most picky fans will be able to overlook that historical revisionism, as the final product is incredible. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

