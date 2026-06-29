LeBron's Lifetime Sneaker Deal Inspired Nike LeBron 23 "Shoe Bag"

LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers is anything but certain. Rumors of James leaving Los Angeles to join another contender are swirling. However, James' partnership with Nike is for life.

James has been a Nike athlete before ever joining the NBA, and eventually signed a lifetime contract with the American sportswear brand. "I'm a Nike guy," James famously said in his 2003 press conference. Now, that legendary line has inspired a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 23.

Shopping Information

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shoe Bag" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shoe Bag" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 2. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes at Nike and select retailers.

James' 23rd signature sneaker has dropped in 23 important colorways that tell stories from his historic career. Despite the incredible designs and storytelling, not many of the shoes have sold out online. Shoppers should have no trouble buying these hoop shoes.

Colorway Details

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shoe Bag" colorway. | Nike

The "Shoe Bag" colorway sports a monochromatic shade of Safety Orange. It is a clear nod to Nike's unmistakable shoe boxes. Detailing pops off in Wolf Grey, while James' branding appears in Metallic Gold. Best of all, "Mega Deal" appears on the heels.

While the iconic Nike shoe box inspired the colorway, the premium packaging for the shoe could not be more different. Fans will get a complete unboxing experience with this and every other colorway of the Nike LeBron 23.

Tech Specs

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shoe Bag" colorway. | Nike

James continues to be the face of Nike Basketball, so it is perfectly fitting that his shoes feature the best performance technology. Tech specs for the Nike LeBron 23 include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole that offers optimal bounce. The carbon fiber plate improves stability and speed.

One of the shoe's best features is the sticky, squeaky multi-directional traction pattern on the outsole. Best of all, special packaging with extra laces, a booklet, and a charm is included in each of the 23 story colorways.

LeBron James' Lifetime Nike Contract

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shoe Bag" colorway. | Nike

James turned down an early $10 million offer from Reebok and eventually a $60 million deal with adidas to sign a fully guaranteed, seven-year, $87 million contract with Nike in In May 2003. In 2010, James signed a nine-year contract extension. Before the contract extension ended, James and Nike agreed to a lifetime partnership worth $1 billion.

In March 2025, James explained his original decision to sign with Nike on the Pat McAfee Show, "I signed with Nike because I got a hell of a signing bonus, and they gave me a seven-year, $90 million contract, and I moved my mom out of the hood the next day I signed that contract."

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