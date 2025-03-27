LeBron James Signed Nike Deal for Money Not Michael Jordan
Wednesday was quite the day for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. The league's all-time leading scorer set social media ablaze with an hour's worth of viral content on ESPN's Pat McAfee show and then hit a game-winner over the Indiana Pacers.
While fans and media alike are still unpacking everything James said during his interview with McAfee, one interesting story immediately grabbed the attention of sneakerheads.
When distancing himself from ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst, James furiously refuted the idea that he signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.
Instead, James provided an expletive-laden story for his first sneaker deal in 2003. Below is a clip of the video from the official Pat McAfee social media account.
James paraphrased Windhrorst's comments from his February 28th edition of ESPN's First Take, "'He signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.' Like, no the f*** I didn't."
James explained, "I signed with Nike because I got a hell of a signing bonus, and they gave me a seven-year, $90 million contract, and I moved my mom out of the hood the next day I signed that contract."
This is not the first time this year that James has discussed the meetings he had with sneaker brands before signing his first contract.
In January, James appeared on New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce and recounted turning down a $10 million check from Reebok that was contingent on his not meeting with any other companies.
James eventually signed a 7-year, $87 million signature sneaker deal with Nike in May 2003. Reebok reportedly offered $115 million, while adidas offered less than $60 million.
In 2015, James signed a historic lifetime contract with Nike worth approximately $1 billion. The Nike LeBron signature line has had 22 installments and spun off multiple other lines, even expanding into football cleats.
