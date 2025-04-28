LeBron's Nike Sneakers Now 39% Off as Lakers Face Early Playoff Exit
Thanks to a series of controversial calls late in Sunday's Western Conference playoff game, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves down 3-1 and on the brink of elimination.
We can already imagine the ads adidas will run if Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves upset the LeBron James-led Lakers. In fact, Nike might already be preparing for an early exit.
James's 22nd signature Nike sneaker has been newly marked down by 39% in four colorways. Below is what athletes and fans must know about the major online sale.
The Nike LeBron 22 launched in November 2024 for $180 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can now choose from four colorways at a 39% discount ($109) on the Nike website.
The discounted styles include the "Tunnel Vision," "Moonlight," "What The Currency," and "I Promise" colorways. Additionally, the "Mogul" colorway is marked down by 29% ($127).
Prices for the Nike LeBron 22 have steadily dropped throughout the NBA season — especially for the colorways that have sat on shelves longer than expected.
Don't let the discounted prices fool you. The Nike LeBron 22 offers incredible performance technology. It has a large forefoot Air Zoom unit and a bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the heel for ultimate cushioning and support.
The tough plastic plate in the midsole and sturdy, wing-shaped pieces on both sides of the shoe help keep you stable. The shoe is designed to be low to the ground, providing energy return for fast and responsive cornering.
If the Lakers are heading to an early off-season, fans can expect more discounts for the Nike LeBron 22. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
