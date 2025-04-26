Reggie Miller Trolled Michael Jordan With His Sneakers — Then Nike Called
Most younger basketball fans know Reggie Miller as the enthusiastic and passionate announcer on NBA games. But back in the day, Miller was a stone-cold shooter who loved to play the role of villain.
Don't let Miller's wiry frame fool you; the Indiana Pacers legend got in physical altercations all the time, including with Michael Jordan.
Plus, Miller almost single-handedly upended the Chicago Bulls' quest for a three-peat during the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals.
In addition to sinking clutch shots, talking trash, and fighting, Miller played mind games with the best of them.
The Basketball Hall of Famer recently appeared on the All The Smoke podcast, where he explained how he used Air Jordan sneakers to troll Jordan himself — and the unexpected consequences.
Miller was a Nike athlete and was instructed not to wear Jordan's signature basketball shoes. The iconic kicks were reserved for Jordan and the select-few Jordan Brand athletes (Jumpman officially launched in September 1997).
He explained, "Only Mike wore Jordans, I believe," Miller said. But Miller could not pass on a chance to troll his rival, "I knew it would be an irk for him."
Miller proceeded with his diabolical plan, "So during a couple of times, maybe one game or two, when he was with the Bulls, I wore him in the game just to irk him because I just wanted to f*** with him a little bit."
Miller's decision to break the rules resulted in a stern phone call from Nike saying he "Cannot wear Air Jordans at all."
Miller defended his tactic, "I was like, I ain't tripping; I just wanted to do it for that game. I'm not going to be wearing them all the time."
Jordan and the Bulls won the contentious Eastern Conference Finals series and completed their three-peat. But the story does not end there.
Miller received another unexpected phone call, "But then the people called and was like, 'Hey, you want to be part of Jordan Brand? You look good in them.' And I'm like s***, all right."
Miller switched from Nike to Jordan Brand and finished out his legendary NBA career in Air Jordan basketball shoes.
Since then, Jordan Brand has exploded in popularity and expanded into almost every sport, signing top athletes and entertainers. Yet, Miller holds a special place in sneaker history with Jordan Brand.
