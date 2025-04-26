Law & Order: Adidas Investigates Anthony Edwards' Dunks at Timberwolves Game
Basketball is a beautiful sport that requires incredible finesse. But it can get real violent when Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards attacks the basket.
Before Friday night's pivotal Game 3 playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers, adidas Basketball brought the cinematic world of Edwards' "Man Down" campaign to life at the Target Center.
As soon as fans stepped foot in the concourse, they entered into an immersive experience celebrating the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 signature series and Ant's peach-hued universe.
Inspired by the campaign's crime-drama aesthetic, the "Man Down" activation featured immersive photo moments, including film-set props, evidence markers, a detective-style pinboard, and handprints from Ant himself.
Best of all, the experience even included a visit from Ice-T and Veda Howard — giving fans a front-row seat inside Ant's creative universe.
In addition to the experience, fans had a chance to purchase the Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Tie Dye" alongside a limited edition apparel collection.
Don't worry if you missed the game because online shoppers can find Edwards' signature sneakers in various colorways on the adidas website.
The fun continued during the game as Ice-T and Veda Howard reprised their roles from the "Man Down" campaign, sitting courtside during the game as an extended 3D cut of the ad lit up the jumbotron.
Their presence brought the cinematic world of the campaign into the arena, creating a full-circle moment for fans inside the packed playoff crowd.
Naturally, Edwards delivered a win with another clutch playoff performance. Chalk it up as another victory for Edwards and adidas.
