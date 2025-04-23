LeBron James and Deion Sanders Drop the Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 96"
Two of the greatest athletes of all time have teamed up for an epic sneaker collaboration. Two-sport icon and Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders has formed an unstoppable partnership with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Sanders and James are both signature Nike athletes who have a never-ending stream of new sneakers keeping fans happy. Combine their star power, and the result is one of the hottest sneaker drops of Spring.
Last season, James debuted a colorway of his 21st signature basketball shoe inspired by Sanders' retro trainers. After more than a year, the super-hyped hoop shoes are finally hitting shelves.
The Nike LeBron 21 is dropping in the "Prime 96" colorway at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 25. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
There is doubt that the Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 96" colorway will sell out quickly online. Athletes and fans may have to pay above retail price on sneaker resale websites.
Currently, the average resale price is $285 on StockX. Consumers can expect the resale prices to briefly dip after the initial release only to gradually rise over time.
Back in the day, Deion "Prime Time" Sanders ignited the imagination of a young LeBron "King" James to strive for his own greatness.
It is only right that the Nike LeBron 21 pays tribute to the Nike Air Diamond Turf '96 in colors reminiscent of the Atlanta Falcons (or the San Francisco 49ers) as the debate lives on.
The "Prime 96" colorway features a predominantly white upper, complimented by Fire Red details that resemble claw scratches.
It was an unmistakable feature on Sanders' kicks, symbolizing both the aggressiveness of a prime athlete and the fierceness of competition.
These shoes don't just look great; they perform at the highest levels. The Nike LeBron 21 combines the iconic midfoot strap and claw marks that Sanders wore during his heyday with court-ready Air Zoom cushioning.
Currently, James is leading the Lakers through the Western Conference Playoffs, and Sanders continues to shake up college football in Boulder, Colorado.
The two iconic athletes did not just shape the sports world; they have revolutionized the sneaker industry. Seeing James and Sanders teams up has been a dream for fans and sneakerheads.
Hopefully, this will not be the last sneaker collaboration between James and Sanders. Nike has completely relaunched Sanders' signature sneaker line and has major plans for the old-school kicks for the foreseeable future.
