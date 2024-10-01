Mark Cuban Reveals the Key to Kyrie Irving's Sneaker Success
Mark Cuban no longer owns the Dallas Mavericks. However, he is still one of the best sources of information on the team, the NBA, and business deals.
The business mogul recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast and discussed a wide range of topics. Cuban and Sharpe touched on the success of Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker deal with ANTA.
Irving parted ways with Nike in 2022 before signing a multi-year contract with ANTA. Since then, ANTA launched Irving's signature sneaker line. The timing coincided with Irving's first full season in with the Mavericks.
The partnership between Irving and ANTA has been a success by every measure. Irving has helped elevate the Chinese sportswear brand to unprecedented levels of popularity among consumers across the globe.
Sharpe asked Cuban why Irving found so much success when he arrived in Dallas. Cuban explained, that he and Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, a former Nike executive, pledged their support to help Irving.
Irving told Cuban, "I just want to be myself. Lead the way I want to lead, and be creative. He found a great deal, right?"
Cuban added, "If you notice the deals he has signed since he came to us, there are no problems. There are no issues because we just let Ky be Ky. When you do that, good things happen."
Creativity has certainly been an integral key to Irving's success with ANTA. Athletes and fans have praised Irving's new sneakers for their innovative design and exciting colorways. Additionally, there has been no drama involving Irving since he was traded and re-signed to the Mavericks.
With the NBA season tipping off this month, fans can expect Irving and ANTA to grab more headlines with their creative campaigns.
