Anthony Edwards Debuts Chrome Sneakers at Timberwolves Media Day

Anthony Edwards debuted a chrome colorway of his signature adidas sneakers.

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas AE 1 "Chrome" colorway.
Between making a blockbuster trade and hosting its annual media day, it has been an eventful week for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even with a new look roster, all eyes are on Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Edwards strolled into Timberwolves Media Day wearing a never-before-seen colorway of his first signature adidas sneaker: the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 (previously called the AE 1) in an unreleased metallic chrome and blue colorway.

Currently, there is no official release information for the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 "Chrome." The good news is the Edwards' chromed-out adidas sneakers is expected to hit shelves later this year.

In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Edwards' shoes at adidas and Foot Locker. After selling out in several colorways, the sneakers are finally starting to sit on shelves (which is a good thing for consumers).

Edwards' debut hoop shoe took the basketball world by storm last year. The outspoken guard starred in a series of in-your-face advertisements for adidas. Even better, his play backed up the trash talk.

Yet, it was the futuristic design of the Anthony Edwards 1 Mid and Low that captured fans' imaginations. It's fresh look infused energy into the sneaker community.

After his All-NBA campaign last season, followed up by an Olympic gold medal, adidas went all in on Edwards. The two partners agreed to a multi-year contract extension worth more than eight figures. Edwards' future is as bright as his chrome sneakers.

NBA fans can expect to see the 23-year-old debut more heat on the court this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

