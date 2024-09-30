Ja Morant Wears Nike Ja 2 "Induction" at Grizzlies Media Day
After an eventful off-season full of free agent signings and trades, the 2024-25 NBA regular season is just around the corner. One of the signals that the season is ready to commence is each team's annual Media Day.
Throughout the day, the players not only address the media but attempt to make an impression with their choice of sneakers to start the season off on a good note.
Without question, Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant is ready to put everyone on notice that he's back in top form by rocking his newest sneakers. With all eyes on Morant, the two-time NBA All-Star wore the Nike Ja 2 in the "Induction" colorway.
Fans got their first look at the "Induction" colorway when the Murray State Racers inducted Morant into its athletic department's Hall of Fame in July. The silhouette sports Cobalt Bliss on the upper, with claw marks overshadowing the Swoosh logos on the sides.
Earlier this month, Nike unveiled Morant's highly anticipated second signature sneaker in five colorways. The Nike Ja 2 builds off the excitement of the first edition of Morant’s highly popular signature shoe with important upgrades.
"From the Ja 1 to the Ja 2, the core things remain the same. The work ethic doesn’t change," Morant said about his latest shoe offering. He continued, "It's about comfort, more bounce and bringing my fans into some different storytelling they may not know. We tell those stories through the colorways of my shoe."
Athletes and fans can shop Morant's signature collection in full-family sizing on the Nike website. Even better, they can expect more styles to be released throughout the NBA season.
