Mark Cuban Wore Kyrie Irving's Shoes in Pablo Torre Showdown
Investigative journalist Pablo Torre has uncovered some of the most intriguing sports stories of the past year. The Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast shook up the NBA thanks to its reporting on a possible salary cap scandal involving Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.
One of the most prominent defenders of Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer is Dallas Mavericks' minority owner Mark Cuban. The billionaire entrepreneur has gone to bat for Ballmer several times on social media, and recently appeared on Torre's podcast for a second time to make his points.
In today's new episode, Cuban verbally sparred for almost 80 minutes. While most of the debate can be hard to follow for most basketball fans, it is easy to understand Cuban's choice in footwear.
Mark Cuban vs. Pablo Torre
Just as any athlete would do before a big game, Cuban laced up a clean pair of new sneakers before his second showdown with Torre. As we can see in the social media post, Cuban is wearing the second signature basketball shoe of Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.
However, it is not just any colorway of the model. Cuban wore the ANTA KAI 2 "Dallas" colorway. The shoes were released in April 2025 for $125 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can still buy the hoop shoes at retail price at ANTA.com and select retailers.
Despite selling the majority stake of the team, Cuban is still a diehard Mavericks fan and supporter of its players. Below is a detailed look at the ANTA KAI 2 "Dallas" colorway and why it is so meaningful for Mavericks fans.
ANTA KAI 2 "Dallas"
The "Dallas" colorway salutes the Mavericks organization and highlights Irving's growing bond with the city. The silhouette sports the Mavericks' iconic blue and white. It represents the team's spirit on and off the court.
Additional details include a splash of retro yellow, which adds a '90s twist. It is a subtle homage to the golden era of basketball and the electric energy that still pulses through the city. The gradient blue midsole flows like Maverick-blue blood, symbolizing strength, unity, and loyalty.
Lastly, a spiral pattern on the insole is a thoughtful tribute to one of Dallas' most recognizable architectural gems (the Thanksgiving Square), fusing heritage with high performance.
The salary cap scandal is far from over, so fans can expect to hear more from all the parties involve. Hopefully, that includes more sneaker storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.