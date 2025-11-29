Tyrese Haliburton's PUMA Shoes Are Already Discounted Online

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton's first signature PUMA basketball shoe has had a rollercoaster debut. Haliburton debuted the PUMA Hali 1 with an epic buzzer-beater in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, only to tear his Achilles tendon in Game 7.

This all transpired before Haliburton's shoes ever hit shelves, which drastically altered PUMA's marketing plans.

Haliburton spent his summer rehabilitating his injury and trying to promote his burgeoning signature sneaker line. Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry have both tried to lend a helping hand to the new shoe.

But without Haliburton wearing the shoe on the court, it dampens hype for the new model. The PUMA Hali 1 dropped in its second colorway this week; meanwhile, the first colorway has already gone on sale.

Shopping Information

The PUMA Hali 1 'Opal' colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA Hali 1 launched in the 'Opal' colorway for $130 in adult sizes on September 26, 2025. Online shoppers can now buy the shoes for $110.50 (15% off) by using the code "15OFF" at FootLocker.com.

Usually, the sneaker resale market offers the best deals on discounted sneakers, but the PUMA Hali 1 'Opal' colorway is currently at or above retail price on StockX and GOAT.

This is a good opportunity for hoopers and fans to buy Haliburton's shoes at an early discount just before the holiday shopping season. Even better, more colorways are slated to be released. That means more sales will follow.

Details

The PUMA Hali 1 in the 'Opal' colorway. | PUMA

The 'Opal' colorway sports a striking blue colorway that seamlessly blends premium design with elite performance. Driven by the mind of a playmaker and the eye of a trendsetter, Haliburton envisioned the PUMA Hali 1 as the epitome of luxe performance.

The silhouette of the PUMA Hali 1 draws inspiration from the smoothness of Haliburton's playstyle. Salehe Bembury's design included unexpected lines, amplified PUMA Cat branding and Tyrese's signature logo on the tongue creating a visually dynamic shoe.

In an interview with Complex in October, Haliburton and Bembury agreed that the PUMA Hali 1 was the best signature sneaker in the NBA.

Tech Specs

The PUMA Hali 1 'Opal' colorway. | PUMA

Tech specs for the PUMA Hali 1 include a smooth, dynamic upper that sits atop a full-length NITROFOAM midsole. The advanced nitrogen-infused foam is designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.

Meanwhile, the TPU midfoot shank adds support and stability. Lastly, the PUMAGRIP high-abrasion tread pattern is applied to the outsole for added traction, with a non-slip rubber compound.

