Kyrie Irving Drops ANTA KAI 2 "Dallas" for Mavericks Fans
Kyrie Irving will be cheering on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Play-In tournament from the sidelines as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.
In addition to moral support, Irving has teamed up with ANTA to launch a new colorway of his second signature sneaker in honor of the home team.
The ANTA KAI 2 "Dallas" is a bold new colorway that salutes the Mavericks and highlights his growing bond with the city he calls home.
The ANTA KAI 2 "Dallas" colorway drops for $125 in adult sizes on Saturday, April 19. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes available at ANTA.com and select retailers.
Arriving in the Mavericks' iconic blue and white, the "Dallas" colorway represents team spirit on the court, streets, and everywhere in between.
Mavericks fans will notice a bold splash of retro yellow, which adds a '90s twist. It is a subtle homage to the golden era of basketball and the electric energy that still pulses through Dallas today.
Additionally, the gradient blue midsole flows like Maverick-blue blood, symbolizing strength, unity, and loyalty.
Plus, a spiral pattern on the insole is a thoughtful tribute to one of Dallas' most recognizable architectural gems—the Thanksgiving Square—fusing heritage with high performance.
The "Dallas" colorway is the third installment of Irving's second signature sneaker, and it isn't just another drop—it's a love letter to Dallas.
