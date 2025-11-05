The Miami-Inspired Air Jordans Dominating College Football Got Intercepted

While football is known for its cleats, it has already been a season of amazing sneaker collaborations—especially in college football. Nike united the Oregon Ducks and the Grateful Dead, but even that project is not the most hyped in the footwear world.

The upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 in the "Miami" colorway has dominated headlines of sneaker websites and social media channels. The South Florida sneaker boutique has an exciting collaboration coming up, but it just hit a major roadblock.

SoleFly confirms a large shipment of SoleFly x Air Jordan 3s were stolen in transit.



Unfortunately, the Miami-based brand confirmed in a statement that a large shipment of SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 sneakers was stolen and that it could potentially delay the release date (which had not yet been officially announced).

"Multiple pairs of the SoleFly Jordan 3s and their boxes were stolen while in transit to Nike's Memphis distribution center. Nike, Inc. is currently investigating the situation. Unfortunately, this incident may impact the timing of the planned release," SoleFly said in a statement to multiple news outlets. "All of the pairs out there right now are stolen."

This is disappointing news for all parties involved. But it speaks to the silhouette's incredible popularity, and this will only drive up more hype. The shoe has been much-discussed in the sneaker community, but exploded into the mainstream during college football season.

In September, SloeFly co-founders Carlos Prieto and Daniel Hidalgo stood next to former Hurricanes players Andre Johnson and Edgerrin James for a picture wearing the sneakers during the Miami Hurricanes' win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The hype was just getting started as Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck wore the unreleased sneakers during a sit-down interview with ESPN College GameDay host Desmond Howard before the team's win over the Florida Gators.

Later in the GameDay broadcast, Howard made his selection by kicking his feet up on the desk to show a crisp pair of the white, orange, and green Air Jordan 3 retro hoop shoes.

Of course, this collaboration is not with the University of Miami. The Hurricanes are an adidas school, and the brand's flagship football program (at least until the Tennessee Volunteers and Penn State Nittany Lions arrive next year).

Currently, there is no official release information for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 3. However, they are rumored to be releasing in limited numbers during the Holiday 2025 shopping season for $225 in adult sizes.

