How Air Jordans Took Over Miami's Sideline Against Notre Dame
On Sunday night, the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes defeated the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 27-24. The highly anticipated season opener was a battle between two proud programs and their respective apparel brands.
Notre Dame recently extended its partnership with Under Armour in 2023. Meanwhile, Miami is nearing the end of its massive 12-year deal signed with adidas in 2015. The Hurricanes have served as the flagship program for adidas in the ACC and South Florida at large.
Adidas recently doubled down on its commitment to football in the region by securing the apparel rights to all 41 Miami-Dade County Public School athletic departments.
However, the Three Stripes cannot be pleased with the sneaker headlines swirling off of the Hurricanes' sideline from Sunday night.
In December 2024, SoleFly co-founder Carlos Prieto teased an exclusive Air Jordan 3 collaboration sporting Miami's iconic school colors. The unreleased shoe features a white upper complemented by green and orange detailing.
It is a collaboration between Jordan Brand and SoleFly, not the University of Miami. However, that did not stop Hurricanes legends from rocking the unreleased sneakers on the sidelines.
Prieto, alongside SoleFly co-founder Daniel Hidalgo, stood next to former Hurricanes players Andre Johnson and Edgerrin James for a picture wearing the sneakers.
Currently, there is no official release information for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 3. However, they are rumored to be releasing in limited numbers during the Holiday 2025 shopping season for $225 in adult sizes.
In the meantime, fans can find general-release colorways of the Air Jordan 3 at Nike and select retailers. Additionally, Hurricanes fans can browse their school's officially licensed apparel at adidas.
Many college football fans are nostalgic for Miami's Nike uniforms, worn earlier this century. However, no one can deny that adidas is bringing the heat to American football with its futuristic designs and strong NIL partnerships.
Not only does adidas often partner with student-athletes at is partner schools, but it sometimes snags top talent from Nike schools.
The college football season is just kicking off, and the major brands are already pulling out all the stops. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the college football world and beyond.
