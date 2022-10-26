Michael Jordan Signed with Nike 38 Years Ago Today

Skip to main content
Michael Jordan & Nike Celebrate 38 Years Together

Michael Jordan & Nike Celebrate 38 Years Together

On this day 38 years ago, NBA legend Michael Jordan signed a five-year contract with Nike.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On this day 38 years ago, NBA legend Michael Jordan signed a five-year contract with Nike.

It does not matter how many decades go by; Michael Jordan remains one of the most famous figures in the world. The NBA legend accrued countless awards throughout his 15-year career and has been equally successful off the court.

On this day 38 years ago, Jordan signed his first sneaker contract with Nike. The upstart American company placed all of its eggs in the basket of the 6'6" guard from North Carolina.

Despite favoring Adidas, Jordan signed a five-year, $2.5 million deal with Nike. It was a record-breaking contract at the time. However, Nike's gamble quickly paid off. In his first season, Jordan was voted to the Eastern Conference All-Star team and All-NBA Second Team, in addition to winning Rookie of the Year.

Nike launched the Air Jordan sneaker line in 1984 with the goal of making $3 million in the first three years. The first shoe shattered expectations, earning $126 million in one year. 

Michael Jordan with championship trophy.

Michael Jordan celebrating his first NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1991.

The rest was history for Nike and Jordan. On September 9, 1997, the two partners launched Jordan Brand (originally called 'Brand Jordan'). Since then, Jordan Brand has become a global leader in fashion and performance. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The brand has built a sustainable business model by releasing retro models, innovating new designs, and collaborating with popular artists. Jordan Brand has a strong grip across sports and popular culture.

Nike has benefited greatly from the partnership as well. It has become the world's largest supplier and manufacturer of athletic shoes and apparel. As of October 2022, Nike has a market cap of $143.5 Billion, making it the world's 66th most valuable company.

When discussing basketball shoes, the conversation always begins and ends with Jordan. It has been 38 years since the 'GOAT' entered the sneaker business, and there is no end in sight.

Recommended For You

NBA 2K23 Focuses on Air Jordan in Trailer

Play as Michael Jordan in PGA Tour 2K23

Air Jordan 37 Out Now

In This Article (3)

Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan during a game.
News

Michael Jordan Signed with Nike 38 Years Ago Today

By Pat Benson
Grey and black Yeezy basketball shoes.
News

Will NBA Players Still Wear Adidas Yeezy Sneakers?

By Pat Benson
Aaron Judge's white and navy cleats.
News

Aaron Judge Must Decide on Apparel Contract this Winter

By Pat Benson
UCLA basketball team photo.
News

UCLA Bruins Wearing Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand Shoes

By Pat Benson
Green, yellow, and orange Air Jordan shoes.
News

Jayson Tatum's Air Jordan Collection Remains Undefeated

By Pat Benson
Black and sail Nike KD shoes.
News

Kevin Durant's New Shoes Pay Tribute to Classic Nikes

By Pat Benson
Travis Kelce stands on the sideline.
News

Travis Kelce Dominates NFL in Pregame Outfits

By Pat Benson
Kevin Byard runs onto the field.
News

Tennessee Titans Safety Wears Off-White Air Jordans

By Pat Benson