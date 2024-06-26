Michael Jordan's Retro Sneakers Get Birmingham Barons Colorway
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
What would have happened if Michael Jordan could have hit the curveball? Or if MLB never went on strike in 1994. It could have easily rewritten sports and sneakers history. Some things we will never know.
Since it all worked out for Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, we will consider it a win and look back fondly on his time in the minor leagues. As someone who lives in the Deep South, I can attest that Jordan's time in Double-A ball is still talked about a lot.
This summer marks 30 years since Jordan "rode the bus" with the Birmingham Barons and barnstormed much of the south. Never one to miss a shot, Jordan Brand is marking the milestone with new sneakers.
The Air Jordan 1 Low is scheduled to be released in a Barons-inspired colorway for the first time in a decade. Below is a detailed look and release information on the sneakers that will drive sports fans wild this summer.
The Air Jordan 1 Low "Barons" is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on July 20, 2024. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the retro basketball sneakers for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website and select retailers.
While Jordan's legendary "Air Jordan" sneaker line is still going strong, many fans consider the first installment the best version. Even better, the Air Jordan 1 Low never seems to fade out of style in the fashion world.
The "Barons" colorway sports a white leather upper and grey overlays. The Black Nike Swoosh logo and retro Air Jordan branding provide the finishing touches to the iconic colorway.
Athletes and fans can expect Jordan Brand to pull out all the stops this summer as it marks Jordan's 30th anniversary of playing baseball, coinciding with the Summer Olympics. The sneaker community can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
