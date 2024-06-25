Jordan Brand Trolls Knicks Fans With Jayson Tatum Billboard
Teasing New York Knicks fans is part of the DNA of the Jordan Brand. During Michael Jordan's heyday with the Chicago Bulls, he always demoralized Knicks fans with his clutch performances. While Jordan's playing days are long over, some things never change.
Jordan Brand likes to continue beating up on the downtrodden yet resilient Knicks fanbase. What better way to do that than with a giant billboard of a Boston Celtics player?
On Monday afternoon, Jordan Brand erected a billboard of Celtics forward Jayson Tatum outside of Madison Square Garden.
The sneaker advertisement is perfectly placed above a Foot Locker, where fans can easily purchase Tatum's recently-released second signature Jordan Brand basketball shoes.
The advertisement is part of Jumpman's new in-your-face marketing campaign featuring Tatum. The billboard reads, "Don't Stop Disbelieving." The new campaign was rolled out right after the NBA Finals and is considered a direct response to Anthony Edwards and adidas.
Jordan Brand's timing and placement are as impeccable as Tatum's footwork. The Jordan Tatum 2 launched this spring and is currently available in multiple colorways on the Nike website.
There is no doubt that Tatum's first NBA Championship will elevate his signature sneaker line. Even better, the Celtics forward will represent Jordan Brand on the Team USA roster in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Sneaker brands are pulling out all the stops with their marketing, and it is guaranteed to be an exciting summer for hoops fans. Follow Sports Illustrated for all your sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
