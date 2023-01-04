Michael Jordan's Best Blocked Shot Turns 21 Today

Thanks to The Last Dance documentary, there is no excuse for fans of all ages to be unfamiliar with Michael Jordan. The basketball legend dominated the NBA throughout the 1990s and transformed the sport into an international sensation.

However, younger hoops fans can be forgiven if they are unaware of Jordan's two seasons with the Washington Wizards. Jordan averaged almost 22 points per game in Washington and proved capable of playing with the younger generation.

Twenty-one years ago today, Jordan recorded the best blocked shot of his career. During a game against his old team, Chicago Bulls forward Ron Artest blocked Jordan's shot ("MJ" took that personally).

Jordan chased Ron Mercer down to the other end of the floor before blocking the shot with two hands. Although calling Jordan's play a block is doing it a disservice. Jordan went up and cleanly removed the ball from the air with two hands.

Like most of Jordan's post-Chicago era, the play has largely been forgotten. So, too were the shoes Jordan wore during the game. Below is what fans need to know about the Air Jordan shoes "MJ" had on his feet when he took flight in Washington.

Air Jordan 17

Michael Jordan sits on the bench during a scrimmage. © Star News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jordan wore an array of shoes during his team in Washington - new and retro, signature and budget-friendly models. However, the Air Jordan 17 will forever be linked to Jordan's two-handed blocked shot on January 4, 2002.

The Air Jordan 17 was released in the 'College Blue' colorway on February 9, 2002. The shoes cost $200 (an outrageous price at the time) and came in a silver suitcase with a CD-ROM that further drove hype surrounding the new model.

Unfortunately, the Air Jordan 17 does not enjoy many retro releases compared to earlier models from the legendary sneaker line. But older fans will never forget the excitement of Jordan's final season and the release of the Air Jordan 17.

