New Balance Drops Shohei Ohtani Unicorn Shirt for 2025 MVP Award

Throughout his MLB career, Shohei Ohtani's unmatched skill level and clutch play have normalized his extraordinary talent. So, it came as no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way star won another MVP award last night.

On Thursday night, MLB announced Ohtani as the National League MVP, his third consecutive MVP season and fourth overall.

This unparalleled accomplishment follows a historic year in which he created yet another 50/50 club (50 home runs and 50 strikeouts) and capped it off with his second consecutive World Series victory.

Unicorn Above GOATs

To celebrate Shohei's victory, New Balance is honoring Ohtani as a unicorn above G.O.A.T.s with the release of a unicorn-inspired video and MVP tee.

The special MVP Unicorn shirt will be for sale in North America and Japan. It will retail for $39.99. Limited quantities are on sale at newbalance.com, so fans are encouraged to check this out in addition to the rest of the Shohei Ohtani Collection.

2025 MVP Shirt

New Balance's Shohei Ohtani Unicorn T-Shirt 2025. | New Balance

In a world of GOATs, Ohtani is a unicorn. The relaxed-fit Unicorn T-Shirt helps fans celebrate the four-time MVP in style. The white and blue shirt features Ohtani's signature logo on the front, with a unique design on the back, as unique as the MVP's skill set.

Dodgers fans will be eager to celebrate Ohtani's historic accomplishment in style. Last week, we covered New Balance's missed World Series moments and how the Boston-based brand could have done a better job on baseball's biggest stage. The new shirt and video are a step in the right direction.

New Balance's Shohei Ohtani Unicorn T-Shirt 2025 design. | New Balance

"Winning the World Series is a dream, but sharing it with this team and our incredible fans makes it unforgettable. I strive to be the best, but I know greatness comes from teamwork," said Ohtani in a press release. "I am thankful for the support from my New Balance family on and off the field."

"Shohei's story is not just being written, it's an unfolding masterpiece in real time. We are thrilled to have him as part of the New Balance family," said Chris Davis, Brand President and Chief Marketing Officer at New Balance.

"Leading his team to back-to-back World Series titles while shattering expectations on both sides of the plate is the hallmark of a true generational icon. He has defied the norms of modern-day baseball — all while doing so with a sense of grace. Truly a unicorn among legends, rewriting what greatness looks like."

New Balance Baseball

The launch of Ohtani's limited-edition shirt comes shortly after an activation in Seattle celebrating Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's incredible season. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge narrowly edged out Raleigh for American League MVP, preventing New Balance's sweep of MVP awards.

However, Athletics first baseman and New Balance athlete Nick Kurtz did win the American League Rookie of the Year award. So, it was a very strong awards season for New Balance baseball.

The MLB season is over, but Dodgers fans are already looking forward to next year.

