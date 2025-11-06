How New Balance Missed Shohei Ohtani's World Series Moment

It took five days, but the dust has settled and the confetti has stopped flying after one of the most competitive World Series in many years. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, further solidifying the team's international fan base and its place in the history books.

The entire 2025 World Series averaged 15.71 million viewers. That was the best average viewership for a World Series since 2017, with Game 7 finishing with a final viewership average of 27.330 million viewers across Fox platforms. Almost all parties were able to capitalize on the moment.

Despite having Shohei Ohtani on its roster, New Balance failed to maximize its presence during the World Series. Yes, the ubiquitous 'We Have Now' commercials are great, but there were so many missed moments from the Boston-based brand. Below are five key areas that could have been better executed.

Fan Activations

Fans outside Dodger Stadium before game three of the 2025 MLB World Series. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Almost all of the biggest sportswear brands try to make their presence felt in cities hosting major events. Last summer, New Balance hosted an MLB All-Star Weekend pop-up event in Fort Worth, Texas, to promote Ohtani's first signature collection.

It did not have to be a large event, or even remotely close to Dodger Stadium. However, New Balance could have hosted minor pop-ups or activations to generate buzz around the face of their brand.

On-Field Debuts

Shohei Ohtani wears the New Balance Ohtani 1. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ohtani wore his first signature New Balance cleat throughout the entire season. We are not mad at that at all, as we ranked it one of the ten best cleats of the 2025 MLB season. But not to debut any new colorways during the World Series is disappointing.

All eyes were on Ohtani, and he could have debuted a new player-exclusive colorway during each of the seven games that tells a coherent story (it is safe to assume the television broadcast would have zoomed in on the cleats and discussed the theme). It would have generated plenty of social media buzz, too.

Apparel Drops

Shohei Ohtani wears pieces from his New Balance collection. | New Balance

Nike (Dodgers), Jordan Brand (Mookie Betts), and Under Armour (Freddie Freeman) all dropped team- or player-specific shirts celebrating the Dodgers' World Series win the following morning.

It is probably a safe bet that New Balance is holding off until Ohtani wins yet another MVP Award before dropping new merch. But they have turned around shirts in a hurry following Coco Gauff's Grand Slam titles, so we know they are capable.

Social Media

New Balance made one social media post for Shohei Ohtani after the World Series. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

New Balance made one social media post for Shohei Ohtani during the World Series and one social media post after the World Series. Both were single pictures with straightforward captions.

Meanwhile, we recapped all of the other brands' social media posts following the Dodgers' championship. Nike trolled Drake, adidas did the math on Hernández squared in a funny video, Jordan Brand dropped an epic ad for Betts featuring a Project Pat song, and Under Armour tipped its cap to Freeman's Canadian roots.

Leading up the 2025 US Open, New Balance dropped a slick ad revealing Coco Gauff's on-court kit. The dynamic social campaign video, creatively directed by Joe Freshgoods, was inspired by New York's uptown polish and downtown edge.

Championship Parade Viral Moments

Shohei Ohtani during the Dodgers World Series celebration. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Dodgers' championship parade was a viral moment waiting to happen. Ohtani may not be as comfortable being silly like Kiké Hernández, but at least use the opportunity for the world to see Ohtani in more than a Fanatics-branded shirt and New Era hat.

The off-season is here, and everyone has their work cut out for them. The Dodgers front office has to figure out which players to re-sign, Ohtani has to maintain his GOAT status, and New Balance has to go back to the drawing board.

