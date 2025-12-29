Nike's Stranger Things Sneakers Are Still Available Online

Sadly, Stranger Things is coming to an end soon. Netflix will drop the series finale at 8:00 p.m. EST on New Year's Eve. However, the spirit of Stranger Things will live on forever.

Fans can relive the glory days of Hawkins, Indiana, by purchasing a pair of the limited-edition Nike x Stranger Things sneakers. Six retro kicks dropped in limited numbers this fall and sold out quickly.

However, online shoppers still find them at a reasonable price on trusted sneaker resale websites. Below are official photos and detailed instructions for securing the sold-out shoes.

Nike Dunk Low x Stranger Things

The Stranger Things x Nike Dunk Low. | Nike

The Nike Dunk Low x Stranger Things "Phantom and Midnight Navy" colorway dropped on November 6 for $155 in adult sizes. The shoes feature a pre-aged aesthetic with cracked leather and upside-down branding. Included accessories contain a Stranger Things Pin Set.

Currently, the retro sneakers have an average resale price of $283 on StockX. Additionally, fans can find the shoes at similar prices on GOAT.

Nike x Stranger Things Air Max 1

The Nike x Stranger Things Air Max 1. | Nike

The Nike x Stranger Things Air Max 1 "Steve Harrington" colorway dropped on December 4 for $170 in adult sizes. The silhouette sports White, Team Maroon, and Neutral Grey. Nike x Stranger Things branding appears throughout the shoe. Special vintage-themed packaging completes the 1980s aesthetic.

Currently, the retro sneakers have an average resale price of $276 on StockX. Additionally, fans can find the shoes at similar prices on GOAT.

Nike x Stranger Things Field General High

The Nike x Stranger Things Field General High. | Nike

The Nike x Stranger Things Field General High "El" colorway dropped on December 4 for $130 in women's sizes. The high-top silhouette features a White and Wolf grey to match Eleven's outfit in the final season.

Currently, the retro sneakers have an average resale price of $171 on StockX. Additionally, fans can find the shoes at similar prices on GOAT.

Nike x Stranger Things LD-1000

The Nike x Stranger Things LD-1000. | Nike

The Nike x Stranger Things LD-1000 "Erica Sinclair" colorway dropped on December 4 for $100 in women's sizes. The colorway sports a dreamy Fuchsia Dream and Viotech color scheme. It is inspired by 1987 nostalgia and features plenty of Stranger Things Easter Eggs.

Currently, the retro sneakers are hovering just over the retail price on the sneaker resale websites StockX and GOAT.

Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70

The Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70. | Nike

The Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70 "Rockin' Robin" colorway dropped on December 4 for $110 in adult sizes. This colorway features bold prints and a distressed, well-worn canvas upper.

Additional details include a Hawkins Hawk lace jewel, a rubber chicken keychain, a Demogorgon star on the Chuck patch, and Hellfire Club player's name print on the tongue liner. Each pair comes with two custom laces and an Upside Down license plate.

Pin set included with the Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70. | Nike

Currently, the retro sneakers have an average resale price of $234 on StockX. Additionally, fans can find the shoes at similar prices on GOAT.

Converse x Stranger Things Weapon

The Converse x Stranger Things Weapon. | Nike

The Converse x Stranger Things Weapon "Delightful Derek" colorway dropped on December 4 for $130 in adult sizes. It features a premium leather upper with distressed underlays.

Custom details like a Stranger Things–inspired newspaper graphic liner, sound wave–inspired toe perforations, and Vecna and the Mind Flayer sock liner prints immerse fans in the world of Hawkins. Unique touches include an Upside Down tongue label, lunch box, and recording sign jewels, and two sets of custom laces.

Vintage packaging for Nike x Stranger Things sneakers. | Nike

Currently, the retro sneakers have an average resale price of $191 on StockX. Additionally, fans can find the shoes at similar prices on GOAT.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the Upside Down and beyond.

More Footwear News

Charles Barkley's Nike sneakers quietly restocked online.

Nike launches Caitlin Clark campaign on Christmas Day.

Adidas trolled Nike over its NBA uniforms.

The Nike Kobe slides are available in three new colorways.