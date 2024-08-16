New Balance's NYC Marathon Collection is a Must-Have for Runners
The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon is still a few months away, but we might already have a winner. New Balance is running laps around the competition with its newly-released collection for the annual event.
New Balance has officially released its 2024 TCS New York City Marathon Collection. The collection includes a range of top-line performance and lifestyle products inspired by New York City, designed to enhance the pride experienced on marathon day.
Regardless of your skill level, athletes and fans can now available on newbalance.com, the line includes:
- Sports Essentials French Terry Crew (Women's)
- NYC Marathon Graphic Oversized Jersey T-Shirt (Women's)
- NYC Marathon French Terry Graphic Hoodie (Men's)
- NYC Marathon Watchman Beanie (Unisex)
- TCS NYC Marathon FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 (Men's and Women's)
New Balance is redefining marathon culture by uniting people of all levels through running. The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon Collection is inspired by the magic of the world's largest marathon, blurring the lines between everyone who comes together on race day and filling the streets in celebration of running in New York City on November 3rd.
For this year's New York City Marathon Collection, New Balance is providing gear for runners of all levels – from first-time marathoners to elite racers and spectators.
The collection includes performance and lifestyle products, allowing runners to prepare for race day during the long months of training leading up to the marathon. The collection features all-day style apparel alongside performance gear, welcoming everyone who participates in the world's largest marathon.
"At New Balance, our goal is to provide the best products for all levels of runners. This year's collection offers a variety of options for all who come together through running on marathon day," said Tom Carleo, VP of North American Running at New Balance.
"From first timers looking for more versatility and cushion to elite racers looking for the latest technology to power them through 26.2 miles and everything in between."
Last year, New Balance introduced a new running philosophy, Run Your Way, which celebrates all runners, regardless of pace or distance. It validates running and helps runners acknowledge their role in the broader running culture and the community.
"It's crucial to find motivation during the demanding training months, and this year's New Balance 2024 TCS New York City Marathon Collection captures the inspiring energy that fills New York on race day," said Erica Tappin, New Balance's Head of Global Running Marketing.
Tappin continued, "The collection celebrates everything that running brings to New York City, inviting everyone from runners to spectators to participate in the world's largest marathon."
The collection is now available for purchase online, with retail prices ranging from $35 to $180 for men's and women's apparel and $265 for the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4.
