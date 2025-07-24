New Balance Unveils the Tyrese Maxey Hero Sneaker Pack
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey continues to carve his own lane in the NBA and the footwear industry. On Thursday, New Balance unveiled the Tyrese Maxey Hero Pack.
It is a special edition footwear collection inspired by Maxey's lifelong love of superheroes and comic book art. The sneaker pack features a Hesi Low v2 and matching 1906R, celebrating Maxey's positive impact on and off the court.
The Tyrese Maxey Hero Pack drops on Thursday, July 31. Online shoppers can buy the 1906R ($160) and Hesi Low v2 ($120) online at New Balance and at select Foot Locker locations in Philadelphia and Dallas.
The campaign video features a bold, comic book-inspired visual style, brought to life through the expressive portraits of Dallas-based artist Jammie Holmes. It ties the NBA All-Star back to his roots, paying homage to the place where his basketball journey began and connecting his off-court interests with his on-court impact.
"This pack means a lot to me because it brings together two things I've always loved—basketball and superheroes. I wanted the shoes to feel fast, bold, and creative, just like the way I play," said Maxey in a press release.
"The 1906R is one of my favorite lifestyle sneakers, so being able to design a version that matches my on-court pair was really fun. New Balance gave me the freedom to tell my story, and I hope it inspires people to find the hero in themselves."
The Hesi Low v2 is a low-cut basketball engineered for speed and agility. It features a lightweight mesh upper, FuelCell Cushioning, and an outsole pattern that supports quick cuts and explosive takeoffs.
Maxey's colorway features a blue-grey upper constructed with synthetic overlays and mesh underlays.
An iridescent purple-to-blue gradient wraps around the heel while a metallic-colored 'N' logo adds 3D accents. Maxey's signature appears in a graphic print, wrapped in a comic book-inspired word bubble.
The 1906R is a classic lifestyle sneaker sporting light blues and purples, adding soft splashes of color with a Bright Sky-colored N-lock as a focal point. The insole adds the same comic book-inspired details as the performance model.
Maxey signed a multi-year sneaker deal with New Balance in January 2023. Since then, the 76ers guard has routinely debuted player-exclusive hoop shoes and appeared in national marketing campaigns.
