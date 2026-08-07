'It Always Will Be Foot Locker' Is a Love Letter to Sneaker Culture

Legendary sneaker commercials hold a special place in fans' hearts, and Foot Locker just launched an era-defining brand anthem. Foot Locker unveiled 'It Always Will Be Foot Locker,' a new brand platform that reflects the company's well-earned role at the center of sneaker and basketball culture.

The campaign kicks off the next chapter in Foot Locker's brand evolution, honoring iconic stories, defining moments, and cultural influence. It's authentic because Foot Locker has been part of the community for over five decades. Below is the new anthem, and a breakdown of the heartfelt inspiration.

Method Man narrates the two-minute video, created in partnership with creative agency Someplace, showcasing the lasting influence of some of the most iconic footwear ever made. The film uses the theme of changing colors to celebrate iconic moments.

The video seamlessly tells the history of sneaker culture through shoes, colorways, and unforgettable cultural moments. Michael Jordan's red-and-black Air Jordan 1, Stan Smith's white and green adidas tennis shoes, the Converse Weapon, New Balance Grey styles, and the cultural mainstay of the iconic Nike Air Force 1, just to name a few.

From All-Star Weekends to back-to-school shopping trips, the Foot Locker Striper remains a constant. It has symbolized the brand's integral role connecting sneaker enthusiasts with the products, brands, and communities that continue to shape culture.

"For more than 50 years, Foot Locker has given sneaker culture a true home, helping define its iconic moments and milestones," said Brett O'Brien, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Foot Locker.

"It Always Will Be Foot Locker is our love letter to that legacy and to the generations of customers and communities who have shaped it alongside us. It celebrates where sneaker culture has been, reflects where it is today, and inspires the next generation to write the next chapter with us."

The debut film marks the launch of an integrated campaign spanning broadcast, social, digital, out-of-home, and in-store, bringing the platform to life across culture. Foot Locker recently launched Sole Stories, a short-form documentary series created in partnership with Hartbeat, elevating the voices and stories that define sneaker culture.

The 36-episode series spotlights creators, tastemakers, and sneaker enthusiasts as they share the sneakers that have shaped their journeys. Rolling out throughout the fall across social, digital, influencer, and in-store channels, Sole Stories extends the It Always Will Be Foot Locker platform by celebrating the deep emotional connections people forge through sneakers and the stories they carry across generations.

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