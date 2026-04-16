Tyrese Maxey Debuts Signature New Balance Basketball Shoe

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey debuted his first signature New Balance basketball shoe in a 109-97 win over the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

There is always a lot of pressure to perform at a high level when debuting a new signature sneaker, especially in a win-or-go-home game. To no surprise, Maxey delivered a clutch, 31-point performance. It advanced the 76ers into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and put the New Balance Maxey v1 on the map.

New Balance Maxey v1

The New Balance Maxey v1. | New Balance

Maxey's debut hoop shoe blends performance with style, while drawing inspiration from New Balance's lifestyle heritage to bring modernized details to basketball. The top lacing is taken from the New Balance 2002, while the sculpted outriggers echo the design language of the 9060.

Meanwhile, the flying NB badge on the back of the shoe nods to a detail featured across other brand models. The launch colorway incorporates subtle blues, tying back to the signature blue tag found across all future Maxey v1 footwear.

Tyrese Maxey's Vision

The New Balance Maxey v1. | New Balance

"I wanted my shoe to have an iconic look that you don't need to see the 'N' to know it's a New Balance shoe," said Maxey in a press release.

"To me, the 9060 is a classic NB silhouette, so I pulled a lot of inspiration from that to bring lifestyle to the basketball court. I worked really closely with the New Balance product team to make sure the shoe looks good and feels good on and off the court. I'm really excited for people to test it out!"

Release Information

Tyrese Maxey wears the New Balance Maxey v1. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New Balance Maxey v1 will launch later this year with a suggested retail price of $129.99 in adult sizes at newbalance.com and select retailers.

Maxey signed a multi-year sneaker deal with New Balance in January 2023. Since then, the 76ers guard has starred in national marketing campaigns. Maxey has also teamed up with New Balance on player-exclusive colorways of basketball shoes and casual sneakers, but this is his first signature shoe.

Quiet Noise Campaign

Tyrese Maxey for New Balance. | New Balance

Also launching is Maxey's Quiet Noise video, as part of New Balance Basketball's broader Quiet Noise campaign. Maxey's vignette focuses on recovery.

Quiet Noise pays tribute to the unseen hours, discipline, and repetition where the real hard work happens, featuring a roster of New Balance Basketball athletes including Cooper Flagg, Darius Garland, Cameron Brink, Aaliyah Crump, and Sienna Betts.

The 76ers have at least four more games left, so fans can expect more heat from Maxey and New Balance. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.